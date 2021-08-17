North America to Lead Global GMO Soybean Market Through 2026

A new research study published by Fact.MR projects the global GMO soybean market to record an impressive 8.2% CAGR, in terms of volume, over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. More than US$ 410,000 Mn worth of GMO soybean are poised to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Biotechnologies help Farmers Producing GMO Soybeans in Reducing Market Risks and Production Time

Adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean has surged considerably since the recent past, mainly because of their potential of alleviating hunger & poverty across the globe. Nevertheless, researchers from Food and Agriculture Program emphasize on detailed assessment of GMO soybean to realize their real impacts. Amount of arable land being used for production of GMO crops such as GMO soybean is surging, with the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada and Argentina being major producers.

GMO soybean has its genetic materials engineered with the help of biotechnologies for incorporating enhanced characteristics such as enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. Advantages of employing biotechnologies for GMO soybeans production include saving time & efforts and reducing the market risks for farmers, rather than just enhancing productivity by making improvements in yield.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Trait Herbicide Tolerant

Insect Tolerant

Stacked (HT+IT)

Other Traits Sales Channel Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

E-Retailers

Other Retail Outlets Applications Food

Feed

Biodiesel

Research Applications

Other Applications

The report profiles active players contributing to the market growth, which include Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA, Syngenta AG, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Dow Agroscience, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, and AgReliant Genetics LLC.

