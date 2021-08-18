Engagedly Makes It To The Inc. 5000

St. Louis, MO, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, as recognized by its debut in the 2021 Inc. 5000. Ranked at #843, Engagedly is among the top .07% of companies in the country, in terms of growth.

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the US economy’s most dynamic segment — independent businesses. Companies such as Dell, Pandora, GoPro, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as top 500 exclusive honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is a rite of passage for successful companies and a huge milestone for Engagedly,” says Sri Chellappa, Engagedly’s co-founder and president. “It is a testament to the continued value we provide in aligning people processes to business strategy for our clients, and we are looking forward to another great year as organizations seek and implement technologies to help them adapt to the changing landscape of the hybrid workforce.”

Engagedly helps organizations create effective, engaged workforces by digitizing performance management and improving employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. Unlike disparate, disconnected approaches to business execution, Engagedly offers an easy-to-use, integrated, and comprehensive set of features to ensure employee performance and development is effective and easy, enabling teams to stay engaged and productive.

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 companies have been ranked according to revenue percentage growth over a three-year-period from 2017 to 2020. To qualify for the process companies must have founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2017. Companies applying for the process must be U.S. based, profit generating and privately held, and should not be subsidiaries or divisions of other companies–as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com. In 1982 the Inc. 500 was started to highlight the fastest growing companies in the US. In 2007, the list was expanded to Inc. 5000 to help everyone get a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape.

