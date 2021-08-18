Top 10 Bioprocess Technology Market worth 71.03 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threat impacting the global top 10 bioprocess technology market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global top 10 bioprocess technology market is expected to reach USD 71.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 39.30 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of new drug launches, strong trend of R&D in life sciences research, increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The global top 10 bioprocess technology market is segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cell culture, cell expansion, cell counting, flow cytometry, single-use bioprocessing, cell line development, virus filtration, biologics safety testing, pyrogen testing, and tangential flow filtration. In 2016, the cell culture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market.

Geographical Growth Segmentation:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. In 2016, the North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the global top 10 bioprocess technology market. This growth can be attributed to the increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the top 10 bioprocess technology market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A (France), Corning, Inc.(U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and Charles River Laboratories (U.S.).

