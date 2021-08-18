Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market size was valued at around USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. C-arms have a wide application in clinical imaging in terms of its navigation and clear imaging. Mobile C-arms are exhibiting the fastest growth in this sector due to its mobility, flexibility and ease of use. As the technology is advancing and newer accessories are being developed in the medical devices sector, mobile C-arms are continuously providing precise images with greater depth which would in turn help in getting faster and accurate diagnostic results.

Drivers

Growing prevalence of geriatric population and rising orthopedic, respiratory and cardiovascular conditions globally are expected to boost growth of the market. Other factors, which is leading to such growth in the market, are increasing patient awareness, advancing technology, 3D visualization and greater accessibility of patients for improved healthcare facilities.

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Fixed C-arms

Mobile C-arms

Full-size C-arms

Mini size C-arms

Fixed & Mobile C-arms Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Ziehm Imaging

Hitachi Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

OrthoScan

Regional Insights

North America dominated the C-arms industry with largest revenue share in 2016. Widening application areas of C-arms and increasing number of people suffering from orthopedic disorders are some of the factors responsible for the dominant growth of the market in this region. In addition, North America is home to some of the most significant players who are operating in the field of C-arms market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. There has been rapid adoption of Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market in the diagnosis and treatment of a number of medical conditions, which is anticipated to fuel growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, increasing number of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries in countries such as China and Japan is expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.