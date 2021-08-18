Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Segmentation and Growth Prospects Mapping

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds worldwide. Negative pressure wound therapy is a therapeutic method that uses vacuum dressing to treat chronic or acute wounds and improve the healing of second and third degree burns. The vacuum process removes the fluid from wound and increases the flow of blood in the area.

Key Players:

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Talley Group Limited

Smith & Nephew plc

Devon Medical, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medela AG

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Negative pressure wound therapy uses the three types of filter materials for wound; open-cell foam, transparent and gauze film or honeycomb textile. One of the major driving factors of negative pressure wound therapy market is the rising number of hospital that offers improved services for wound care. Most hospitals are recruiting professional healthcare physicians and nurses, which will impressively affect its wound care administrative facilities. Several innovations and developments are taking place in healthcare sector like advances in accessibility of quality tools and devices. These factors are improving patients’ satisfaction in hospitals, which ultimately drives the negative pressure wound therapy industry.

Over the years, the requirement for negative pressure wound therapy has extensively grown due to its benefits like improved treatment of transplant skin, reduced odds of wound diseases for open fractures and traumas and low hospital mortality in patients with mediastinitis. Nevertheless, unrecognized complications of negative pressure wound therapy like injuries and deaths due to infection and absence of proof of clinical sufficiency are expected to hinder the growth of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Product Outlook:

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

Type Outlook:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burn Wounds

In the recent years, large number of burn wounds cases have been registered. In terms of end user, the market is divided into home care settings, hospitals and others. The increase in demand for negative pressure wound therapy devices by hospitals is expected to lead hospital segment in the forecast period.

End Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Homecare

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe are predicted to lead the market for negative pressure wound therapy in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the growing disposable income of consumers.

