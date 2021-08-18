Smart Polymers Market Vertical Outlook, End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Polymers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Smart Polymers Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Smart Polymers are also termed as “stimuli-responsive polymers” or “intelligent polymers” that undergo large reversible changes, either chemical or physical, due to environmental variations. These kinds of materials are sensitive to several factors like intensity of light, temperature, magnetic or electrical field, wavelength, humidity, and pH. These polymers are representing promising means for gene therapy, targeted drug delivery, actuator stimuli and protein folders, and enhanced drug delivery.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Nippon Shokubai

Advanced Biopolymers AS

FMC Corporation

Autonomic Materials, Inc.

Advanced Polymer Materials Inc.

Nexgenia Corporation

Covestro AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing need for effective drug delivery systems, rising demand from drug delivery and automotive sectors, and enhancement of smart textiles are documented as the major factors estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of product may restrain the overall market in the near future. Smart Polymers Market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Type Outlook:

Physical

Chemical

Biological

Biological stimuli responsive polymers sector comprises self-healing polymers and enzymes-responsive polymers. Physical stimuli responsive polymers comprise electroactive & magnetically thermo-responsive polymers, pressure-responsive polymers, and photo-responsive polymers. On the other hand, chemical stimuli responsive polymers comprise pH-responsive polymers. Physical Stimuli Responsive Polymers sector accounted for the substantial market share of Smart Polymers in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in future.

Application Outlook:

Biomedical & Biotechnology Drug Delivery Tissue Engineering Bioseparation Biocatalyst

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Nuclear Energy Radiation Detection Waste Treatment



The biomedical & biotechnology sector accounted for the substantial market share of Smart Polymers in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period. This may be due to phase separation process and manufacturing of effective drug delivery systems.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Smart Polymers in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. In addition, the market in this region is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in future. The United States is a major consumer of Smart Polymers in this region. This may be due to the demand from major industries like footwear, automotive, textiles, and medical. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of smart polymers in this region.

