Robusta Coffee Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global coffee market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of coffee. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for coffee manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global coffee market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The coffee market has been categorized on the basis of grade, sales channel, application, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global coffee market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global coffee market.

Market Taxonomy

Grade Arabica

Robusta

Specialty

Others Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Coffee Houses

Traditional Grocery Stores

Other Retail Formats Application Hot Drinks

Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Flavored Beverages

Food & Beverage Flavors

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Forecast Highlights from the Report

Europe is pegged to remain a lucrative market for coffee. Habitual coffee drinkers in Europe are increasing by the minute, with European cultural influences boosting the consumption of coffee-based beverages across the globe. Towards the end of 2022, the coffee market in Europe is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn.

The largest market for coffee, on the other hand, is observed to be the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Ample availability of raw coffee beans, government-backed initiatives promoting the farming of cash crops such as coffee, and a vast consumer base will continue to keep APEJ countries at the forefront of global coffee market expansion.

On the basis of grade, the demand for Arabica is poised to dominate over other grades. In 2017, more than US$ 14 Bn worth of coffee sold in the world will be made of Arabica grade. The report also expects an impressive growth in demand for Robusta-grade coffee, global sales of which are expected to translate multi-billion dollar revenues.

While supermarket or hypermarkets are observed to be the largest sales channel for coffee products, traditional grocery stores are also anticipated to record impressive coffee sales through 2022.

The report further predicts that application of coffee in production of hot drinks will gain grounds at a steadfast pace. During the forecast period, the hot drinks application of coffee will procure global revenues worth over US$ 15 Bn.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global coffee market, which include companies namely, Starbucks Corp., Nestlé S.A., Unilever Plc, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Tata Global Beverages, Matthew Algie & Co. Ltd., Tchibo coffee, The Kraft Heinz Co., Keurig Green Mountain, and Strauss Group Ltd.

