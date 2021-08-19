Click-Easy Budget and Expense Management Solution for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., a well-known CMMS software supplier, has announced the release of the Easiest solution for Budget and Expense Management and Tracking, which includes the ability to assign roles to relevant team members and simplifies the planning, tracking, and analysis of expense and related activities for organizations.

TeroTAM has built a solution that enables you easily address the budget designing and expense tracking with effortless accuracy, keeping in eye the most generalized as well as the customized need for the relevant activities by most of the organizations.

TeroTAM’s Budget and Expense Management Solution empowers the organizations to Plan, Execute, Control, and Analyze the cost and related issues to run the costs optimized and profitable business

Advanced Features of TeroTAM’s Complaint Management Solution



Create Department-wise Budget planning

Assign dedicated Budget for specified activity during a specified time period

Create and Assign Role for Departmental Budgeting Task to relevant team-member

Record and Track all the expenses made against the budget

Attach invoices, notes, and required images for detailed clarification

Customized report creation for analysis and future forecasting purposes

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is an Ultra-modern CMMS software that enriches users to Plan, Prepare, Analyse, and control their assets and equipment cost structures, as well as the workforce, to strengthen the work efficiency and stable business operations. TeroTAM includes a number of features, including Asset Management, Preventive Maintenance and Management, Facility Management, Work-flow Management, Inventory tracking with QR Code through the most user-friendly interface.