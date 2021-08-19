Hamilton Family Dentistry Holds 3rd Annual Helping Heroes Smile Event

Hamilton, Georgia, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Hamilton Family Dentistry is pleased to announce their third annual Helping Heroes Smile Event on September 11, 2021, from 9 am until 3 pm. This annual event offers free dental care to military personnel, veterans, and first responders in the area.

The Helping Heroes Smile event gives military personnel, veterans, and first responders access to dental care at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration begins at 8 A.M. and will require appropriate identification. Patients can choose between a cleaning, a filling, or an extraction, depending on their needs. Upon registration, each patient will receive a number and will be called back in order of registration based on the service requested until the designated end time of the event.

Hamilton Family Dentistry strives to provide all their patients with the quality dental care they need to obtain and maintain healthy, beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. Their Helping Heroes Smile event is designed to give back to those who help the community. They understand these individuals often work as unsung heroes and want to show their appreciation by offering them dental services at no cost.

Anyone interested in learning about the Helping Heroes Smile event can find out more by visiting the Harriscountydentist.com website or by calling (706) 471-2151.

About Hamilton Family Dentistry: Hamilton Family Dentistry is a full-service dental office providing reliable dental care for the whole family. Their team understands the unique needs of their patients and strives to help them achieve the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. The dental professionals offer general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry with emergency appointments available.

