The Leading Turbo Repair Company

Nigel, South Africa, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a person who enjoys clean, fast, and slick engines? If so, then you are definitely interested in turbo chargers that go along with engines. If you are not familiar with what a turbocharger is, they are attachments to your engine that compress more air flow into the engine’s cylinder, which then results in more fuel being pushed into the engine as well. The best thing to have in your corner when you are modifying your car is a great turbo technician who can assess your turbo’s performance and do what is required to get it running back at its factory specifications. And who better to do this than TurboTec?

TurboTec is a turbo service centre that is based in Nigel, South Africa. Now, while their shop may be located in Nigel, they offer their services to customers who are all over Africa! This is because rebuilding, as well as refurbishing turbochargers is their passion. Their vision for the future is to become the preferred turbocharger rebuild and refurbishment service centre in Southern Africa by offering only the highest quality services and by using only the best equipment and parts that are on offer.

TurboTec is extremely passionate and knowledgeable when it comes to turbos, and this is what allows them to be able to work on all kinds of different turbo systems that range from mine equipment machinery, earth moving equipment, and marine turbochargers all the way to diesel trucks and even petrol vehicles.

When you bring your vehicle into TurboTec, you can be rest assured that you will receive only the highest standard of quality and service when getting work done on your turbo, as well as the best possible customer service experience. TurboTec also has a fully functional workshop that is perfect for remanufacturing turbo chargers back to their factory specifications with staff who are all fully trained in turbocharger remanufacturing.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their various turbo services or if you would like to enquire for more information, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://turbotec.co.za/

TurboTec is a South African based turbo service centre that has been in operation since 2014. They specialise in turbo remanufacturing and have a fully functional warehouse with fully trained staff who are able to refurbish any turbo in any vehicle!

99 Breytenbach St

Nigel, 1490, South Africa

Tel: 011 814 2026