Carotid Stenosis Market Demand Would Drive On High Prevalence Of Heart Related Diseases

Carotid Stenosis is a condition where the carotid arteries, the two key arteries that move oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain. By clinical study, presence of plaque is found inside the blood carrying arteries. It is a serous condition which can take a life threatening curve, the aim of the treatment is to remove the plaque buildup and ease the flow of blood through the arteries.

Atherosclerosis is the major cause for carotid stenosis. Symptoms of this condition is most likely ignored or miscued until it shapes a bad form. Symptoms are mostly likely start with a mini stroke or transient ischemic attack.

Few of the players involved in this market for Carotid Stenosis include Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook Medical and InspireMD Inc.These are few companies present in the Carotid Stenosis market with emergence of new market players in future.

Carotid Stenosis Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the Carotid Stenosis market is segmented into eight regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. The North America Carotid Stenosis market is estimated to account a considerable market value share in the global Carotid Stenosis market.

Economical, physical and government factors influence the North America Carotid Stenosis market. Europe region has its own significant share in the Carotid Stenosis market and the region is expected to expand with attractive foreign healthcare tourism for Carotid Stenosis treatment. An expansion in the South Asia and East Asia Carotid Stenosis market is valued over the forecast.

Carotid Stenosis Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Carotid Stenosis market has been segmented on the basis of Drug Class, Treatment Type, End User and Geography.

Based on Treatment, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as

Diagnosis Doppler Ultrasound CT Angiogram (CTA) Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Cerebral Angiogram

Surgery Carotid Endarterectomy Carotid Artery Angioplasty Carotid Artery Bypass



Based on Drug Class, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as:

Antiplatelet

Cholesterol-Lowering Statins

Antihypertensive

Other

Based on End user, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinic

Homecare Setting

Heart care center

