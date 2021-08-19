How to Stop Bird from Colliding into your Windows?

Gujarat, India, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — It might be rather alarming if a bird flies into your window unexpectedly. It can be heartbreaking if the bird dies as a result of its injuries, which is a possibility. Unfortunately, birds falling into windows are a serious problem in India, resulting in the deaths of many birds.

If this happens frequently in your home, it could be a sign of a larger problem. The birds may be hunting for a place to nest and may have found one in your house or garage. If you discover a nest site within your home, you should research it and contact the best bird control services company in your area. Birds colliding with your windows, on the other hand, is an equally important issue that you should strive to remedy as quickly as possible.

Pigeono offers the top class services for Bird prevention in India.

The reason of Birds crashing into your Windows:

To figure out why birds are crashing into your windows, you must first assess whether the crashes are occurring at night or during the day. There are various explanations for each.

If you are looking for the quality Bird spikes in Vadodara, Gujarat, Pigeono is the name you can trust.

When birds fly into windows during the day, it’s usually because they see the reflection of the sky and trees and believe it’s a new region to explore. If you have windows on opposite sides of your house, a bird may look through one window, see the greenery on the other side of the building, and reach the same conclusion.

Birds lack the cognitive aptitude and frame of reference required to comprehend the concept of an invisible, solid, reflected barrier. Unfortunately, few birds live to learn from their first encounter.

Pigeono offers the best-in-class Pigeon Control Products in Gujarat, India.

How to prevent those collisions?

You can replace your windows with special bird-friendly glass that is meant to be less reflective if you are ready to make a large expenditure to protect the birds and avoid collisions. However, such a dramatic move is rarely required. In fact, adding insect screens to windows that don’t already have them is a cheap and effective technique to prevent collisions. These help to lessen reflections while also cushioning the blow if a bird flies into the glass.

Pigeono is offering the humane and harmless Pigeon Control Services in Vadodara.

If done correctly, adding patterns to your windows can be an effective deterrent. Reflections may obscure patterns on the inside of the glass, thus they must be on the outside. The patterns they perceive are interpreted as solid things by the birds, thus they must be spaced close enough together that the birds assume there isn’t enough room to get inside. Because white or light-colored patterns reflect more sunlight, they are more noticeable. Choose options that are long-lasting but reversible, such as removable decals or tempera paint.