Biochip Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2024

The Biochip Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global biochips market size was valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2015. With potential applications of genomics and proteomics in biotech R&D, along with rapid technological innovation and increase in adoption of personalized medicines, it is expected that this market will witness considerable growth in revenue over the forecast period.

For biochip technology, in order to enhance its usability, there is an improvement in resolution, preparation procedures and accuracy along with the reduction in the cost of the materials associated with manufacturing the biochips. These factors are expected to further reinforce growth potential. Anticipated commercialization and launch of novel treatments and diagnosis products including non-laboratory and laboratory research is expected to fuel growth over the forecast period.

Drivers

Current developments aiming to miniaturize biochips even further can be anticipated to increase the additional usage and applicability for genetic sequencing methodologies, such as diabetes genomics. With the rise in usage of the biochip technology, it is anticipated that cost of genome profiling can reduce even further for studies such as protein expression analysis among others. Hence, proteomics and genomics labeling techniques along with other protein profiling techniques are expected to witness a growth in demand.

Product Type Insights

DNA chips accounted for the largest share of revenue owing to the presence of a considerable number of applications. Cancer treatment/diagnostics has been observed to have major share for the usage of biochips. Other segments contributing for the applications of biochips include genotyping, agricultural biotechnology, genomic studies, single nucleotide polymorphism and gene expression.

Biochip technology has the ability for miniaturizing chemical & biological assays and molecular biology which provides a ground for in-depth R&D of molecular biology at a minute level. Furthermore, the ability of miniaturization is expected to improve even more and enhance the efficiency in terms of inputs and cost requirements.

End-use Insights

Lab-on-a-chip, cell and tissue array, protein chips and DNA chips find applications in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics and point of care settings which involves end users. Protein biochips and LOACs have found widespread use for single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, gene expression, in vitro diagnosis, expression profiling, drug discovery, high throughput screening and tissue arrays. The commercialization of the products in the development pipelines of key market participants is also key towards the potential to drive the growth for the market.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

PerkinElmer

Abbott Laboratories

Fluidigm Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Regional Insights

North-America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of government policies motivating personalized care for the patients and availability of proteomics and genetic profiling infrastructure across the country, especially in the U.S. There has also been a rise in the usage of NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) for molecular treatment and clinical diagnosis coupled with microfluidic techniques that add to the large market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. Reasons contributing towards the fastest growth in the market are – increase spending by the government in order to improve healthcare and R&D infrastructure in the areas of proteomics, genomics and NGS (next generation sequencing). There has also been growing awareness in the growth market for early and effective diagnosis which will further increase the growth in the market.

