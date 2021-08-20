Medical Tapes and Bandages Market : Key Players, Geographic Overview, Opportunities and Market Size, Share

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical tapes and bandages market is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the forecast period. The rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period. However, the rising awareness about advanced wound care products is expected to restrain market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the medical tapes and bandages market include 3M Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Medline Industries Inc.(US), Essity (Sweden), McKesson Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc., (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), and Nichiban (Japan).

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing demand for wound care products, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic wounds in the region.North America dominated the global medical tapes and bandages market in 2020

Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies

Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the medical tapes and bandages market. This can primarily be attributed to the rising trend of medical tourism in these emerging countries. The availability of high-quality surgical treatments at lower costs is the key factor attracting patients towards these countries for undergoing elective surgeries. The increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are the other major factors that are expected to offer growth opportunities to market players. In order to leverage the high growth opportunities for medical tapes and bandages in emerging markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in these markets.