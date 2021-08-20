Streaming Analytics Market Expected to Grow $38.6 billion by 2025

According to research report “Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Supply Chain Management, Location Intelligence, Sales & Marketing, Fraud Detection), Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2020 to USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.2% during the forecast period.

Emerging technologies such as big data analysis, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are creating possibilities for better behavior interpretation and the understanding of user behavior. Another factor driving the streaming analytics market is the strategic business shift toward real-time, which accurately forecasts for faster decision making.

Browse 310 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 293 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Streaming Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2025”

Telecommunication and IT is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Enterprises in the telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) industry have shifted their approach to a customer-centric one and are focusing on offering feature-rich customized products at competitive subscriptions and pricing. There is a tremendous increase in consumer-generated data comprising digital documents, social media content, and other digital data such as location, activity logs, among others, on a large scale. The telecommunication and IT industry leverages powerful cloud-based streaming analytics software and services to design enhanced marketing campaigns for customer acquisition and retention. Customer experience plays a vital role in the competitive business environment. It helps customer retention and improves brand loyalty. Furthermore, the ever-changing customer preferences and the increasing smartphone and internet penetration are expected to accelerate in the coming years further.

Software segment to constitute a larger market size during the forecast period

The streaming analytics market, based on components, covers software and services. The software creates opportunities for organizations to better engage with their customers and clients’ further enables enterprises to identify better, the target audience and their preferences, choices, and learn about customer experience. The streaming analytics software provides enhanced functionalities, such as monitoring, customer profiling, campaign management, and demographic analysis, to improvise the current policies for customer/client engagement. Also, streaming analytics helps to enhance the customer experience and business profitability. The bundled software is being deployed in retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and other crowded places with footfall analytics, customer engagement, customer experience management, customer behavior analytics, and loyalty management, among others. Moreover, with the advent of social streaming, which integrates real-time information from social media, thus, helps businesses to deliver a seamless and personalized consumer experience via omnichannel sales approaches, to gain a competitive advantage.

Streaming analytics software enables sales and marketing teams to improve customer experience through customized, targeted marketing campaigns based on footfall data

Streaming data analytics is a big data strategy that shifts the focus from systems of record to real-time data for actionable insights. Big data strategies support customer segmentation, user trends, pricing analysis, campaign results, and other critical marketing needs. Through streaming analytics, organizations can monitor and understand customer perceptions about their brand and offer services in accordance with customer’s requirements. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), organizations analyze the social media content to understand the user’s behavior pattern and use this information to formulate strategies to drive an effective impact strategy for specific events or marketing campaigns.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global market from 2020 to 2025, owing to the presence of several software vendors in the US. Canada has the highest internet penetration rate responsible for the growth of North America. Additionally, the presence of several vendors and favorable support environments has led to the foundation of a robust support ecosystem in the region. The streaming analytics market in North America is expected to grow steadily, as enterprises are adopting advanced analytics software and services, at various levels, as a part of their strategy, to sustain in the market and achieve improved business functioning.

The major vendors offering streaming analytics software are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), TIBCO Software (US), Impetus (US), Striim (US), WSO2 (US), INETCO (Canada), SQLStream (US), Axonize (Israel), EsperTech (US), Cloudera (US), Google (US), HPE (US), AWS (US), Intel (US), VMware (US), Mphasis (India), Altair (US), Adobe (US), Teradata (US), Vitria Technology (US), Conviva (US), IQLECT (India), and Iguazio (Israel).

