Large Enterprises to Account for 2/3rd of Global Film Copyright Licensing Market Share Through 2030

A gist of Copyright Licensing market report

The market intelligence report for the Copyright Licensing market serves a platter of important features containing the product taxonomy, critical explanations, and other industry-related parameters.

The Copyright Licensing market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Copyright Licensing market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

Strong involvement of film and entertainment industry with technological developments has paved the way for rapid innovations in the industry, which results in increased need to implement and execute compatible licenses and regulations. Apart from music and films, copyright licensing of literature work continues to gain significant momentum to protect original works of authorship.

Moreover, mounting demand for protection of content and credibility of author has facilitated numerous growth opportunities for companies active in the copyright licensing market.

Increasing adoption of digital marketing strategy by companies is opening up new avenues for the copyright licensing market growth. According to a new Fact.MR study, thecopyright licensing is poised to grow at CAGR of 5% and account for revenue worth US$ 1,650Mn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways of Global Copyright LicensingMarket Study

Copyright licensing for literature work is estimated to account for 24% share of the total market revenue in 2020, and lose50 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Literature work continues to influence growth strategies of copyright licensing market players, which is expected to be valued at US$ 220 Mn in 2020 and reach US$ 370 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

In terms of vertical, copyright licensing for animation has registered a notable growth rate over the historical period. It is expected to record a CAGR of 6% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 161 Mn during the forecast period.

North America’s copyright licensing market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

South Asia’s copyright licensing market is projected to resister the highest growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

“Adoption of digital marketing strategy and increasing number of OTT platforms will continue to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for copyright licensing market players,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

