Hydroxytyrosol as Dietary Supplement Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2030

Hydroxytyrosol offers better antioxidant properties in comparison with vitamin C and E, due to which it is primarily used in cosmetic applications such as anti-aging products intended to prevent wrinkles, sagging, and blemishes. Attributed to multi-functionality quotient, hydroxytyrosol is used in numerous applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Increasing use of hydroxytyrosol in pharmaceutical products to reduce cholesterol levels is poised to fuel the market growth during the forecast period (2020-2030). The scenario is projected to continue as the European Food Safety Authority highlighted that the usage of 5 mg of hydroxytyrosol and its derivatives improves cardiovascular health.

Key Takeaways of the Hydroxytyrosol Market Study:

Powdered form of hydroxytyrosol is projected to remain the top-selling category and surpass valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2030.

20% pure hydroxytyrosol is poised to remain highly preferred among end users and consumers, accounting for over two-thirds of the global consumption.

Significant momentum towards environment friendly products will bolster the demand for olive leaf based hydroxytyrosol, which is expect to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.

Cosmetics emerged as the largest application area of hydroxytyrosol in 2019. However, it is set to lose a market share of 4% by 2030.

North America has been identified as a highly lucrative market and is set to create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 432 Mn during the forecast period.

“With the efficacy to act as a functional ingredient in meat processing industry, hydroxytyrosol is set to replace traditional synthetic additives such as sulphites, BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) and BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole),” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

