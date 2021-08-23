Medicinal Fungi Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially over 2021 – Says Fact.MR

A detailed study by Fact.MR on the Medicinal Fungi market provides an in-depth evaluation of various growth drivers, trends, and opportunities, the prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and the competitive scenario amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global market of medicinal fungi is likely to increase in the coming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries – food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at a high CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during the forecast period. East Asia dominated the global market for medicinal fungi in 2018.

Global Medicinal Fungi Market Likely to Register High Growth Over Forecast Period

Europe and North America are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of medicinal fungi. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Malaysia, among others, are expected to propel demand for medicinal fungi over the forecast period.

Prominent companies are significantly contributing to the production and various types of medicines from fungi, thereby boosting the growth of medicinal fungi market, globally.

Global Medicinal Fungi Market: Segmentation

The medicinal fungi market can be segmented into type, form, end use, application, and packaging type. By type, the global medicinal fungi market can be categorized into chaga, cordyceps, enoki, turkey tail, lion’s mane, oyster mushroom, shiitake, maitake (hen of the woods), chanterelle, morel mushroom, and others

The medicinal fungi market can be segmented by its form into powder, whole, slices, and extract. By end use, the medicinal fungi can be segmented into household, commercial, and industrial.

The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, and personal care & cosmetics.

The global medicinal fungi market is also segmented into application as antioxidants, immune enhancers, anti-cancer, and skin care. By packaging type, the medicinal fungi market can be segmented into bottle, bulk, and tetra packaging.

Global Medicinal Fungi Market: Key Players

The global market for medicinal fungi comprises several developers that are primarily converging on developing advanced versions of medicinal fungi mainly for food and beverage products.

Some key market participants are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., New Roots Herbal Inc., Names (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Amax NutraSource, Inc., Nyishar, Real Mushrooms, Oriveda BV, Bonduelle, Agro Dutch Industries, The Mushroom Company, Modern Mushroom Farms, Banken Champignons, Delftree Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Hughes Mushrooms, Scelta Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, etc.

Crucial insights in the Medicinal Fungi market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Medicinal Fungi market.

Basic overview of the Medicinal Fungi, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Medicinal Fungi market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Medicinal Fungi across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Medicinal Fungi market stakeholders.

