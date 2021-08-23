The Global Demand of Automotive Electronics Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2029

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Electronics market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Electronics market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Automotive Electronics market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler). For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

The Market survey of Automotive Electronics offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Electronics, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Electronics Market across the globe.

The secondary research includes Automotive Electronics market data and information presentations by researchers, institutions, company annual reports, investor presentations, annual filings, scholarly journals, white papers, research documents, trade journals, and other sources such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA), ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd (SMMT), , The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and MarkLines among others.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for automotive electronics. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of automotive electronics manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the automotive electronics market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Automotive Electronics Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, sales channel and region.

Component Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others Application ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain Electronics Sales Chanel OEM

Aftermarket Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

