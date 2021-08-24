Herbal Toothpaste Market Challenges, Opportunities, Driver and Restraint Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Herbal Toothpaste Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global herbal toothpaste market is expected to touch USD 2.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer preferences towards natural products owing to rising health awareness is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Patanjali Ayurved

Dabur India Limited

Vicco Laboratories

Colgate-Palmolive Company (India) Limited.

Amway

Himalaya Wellness

Amorepacific

GlaxoSmithKline

Leverayush

Procter & Gamble

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-herbal-toothpaste-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Owing to growing awareness among consumers, the demand for multifunctional toothpaste has increased considerably as they provide multiple oral care solution including remineralization of demineralized enamel. Further, owing to the growing use of tobacco products, the demand for convenient yet effective oral care solution is gaining traction. This factor, in turn, is likely to drive the product demand over the next few years.

The herbal toothpaste market is witnessing a stiff completion owing to the presence of various established players. For example, Colgate is facing competition from Dabur India and Patanjali Ayurved in the Indian market. Various other companies are bolstering their presence in the market. For instance, HUL acquired herbal brand Indulekha in a deal worth INR 300 crore. Further, the company is investing in herbal products to cater to the growing consumers’ demand.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

General Store

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Pharmacy Store

Online Retail

Among different distribution channels, hypermarket & supermarket was the leading shareholder in 2018 with 47%. Rising product visibility and a rise in the number of traditional groceries in the supermarket are driving this segment growth. On the other hand, the general store category is projected to register a significant growth rate primarily because of the rise in the number of independent stores. Such stores enable easy accessibility of a variety of products in a confined space.

The online segment is likely to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast years. Leading market players are focusing on partnerships with online players such as Amazon, Paytm, 1mg, Flipcart and BigBasket among others to cater to the growing consumers’ needs. For example, a leading market player Dabur collaborated with Amazon to promote online sales of its products. The company sells over 30 products through an online platform with nearly 80 more to come over the next few years.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific was the largest shareholder with 90% of the market share. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of herbal products and increasing demand from India fueled by the presence of key players are the major factors attributing to the growth of the region. Further, the introduction of new products by major players such as Dabur, Patanjali and Himalaya is also attracting consumer attention. Thereby, aiding to the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, India occupied 21% of the market share in 2018. Favorable government initiatives such as the promotion of ancient culture and practices through ‘AYUSH’ and growing focus on Yoga have positively affected the product penetration in the Indian market. Further, the availability of a wide variety of product at reasonable prices is also boosting the market growth.

EMEA is likely to register the maximum CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumers’ preferences from synthetic to natural is a major growth factor attributing to the market growth. Further, growing online retailing of herbal products and increasing spending by consumers on oral care products are strengthening the product demand in the region. Moreover, there are no artificial sweeteners are added in these products, thus, making them suitable for children.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/