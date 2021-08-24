Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% – Increasing Focus on Miniaturization

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The protein crystallization market is estimated to witness tremendous growth in the next five years as it comprises automated systems that offer very high sensitivity. In addition, protein purification, reagents/consumables, X-ray, and the crystallography segments of the crystallization of protein market are projected to see high growth rates on account of a large number of ongoing research projects in the domain. Thus, the emerging markets of Asia as well as the electrophoresis technology for protein purification are the new revenue sources for the protein crystallography market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

Protein Crystallization Market and Top End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies – Protein crystallization enables researchers to understand structural biology and the sustained drug delivery process. It helps in understanding the exact 3D structure design and biological function of protein and macro-molecules. the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019.

Protein crystallization enables researchers to understand structural biology and the sustained drug delivery process. It helps in understanding the exact 3D structure design and biological function of protein and macro-molecules. the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. Research & Government Institutes – Research and government institutes are increasingly focusing on strengthening their drug discovery research programs. Owing to the increasing cost, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are collaborating with research institutes to leverage their knowledge and understanding of fundamental principles, especially for drug discovery activities.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147057058

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) – The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of scientific instruments. The company offers advanced analytical and industrial instruments based on X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small-molecule X-ray crystallography, small-angle X-ray scattering, X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, X-ray sources, semiconductor metrology, computed tomography, nondestructive testing, and thermal analysis. The company’s business units include Life Science; Environment, Resources, and Energy; Nanotechnology and Materials; Semiconductor and Electronics; and Safety and Security.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147057058

Recent Developments: