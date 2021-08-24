FRP Pipes with exceptional strength and paramount quality

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — FRP Pipes are pipes made of fiber-reinforced plastic. FRP is composed of a polymer matrix, reinforced with glass fibers, Carbon, aramid and basalt. FRPs are commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, marine, and construction industries. They are also found in ballistic armor and oilfields.

D Chel Oil and Gas are amongst the pioneers in the manufacture of various FRP products, especially FRP pipes. We are one of the largest FRP pipe manufacturers in India. We take immense pride in the supply of top-notch FRP pipes with unrivalled quality. Right from procuring of the raw material, to the final manufacturing, finishing and storage, maintaining the quality of all our products is of paramount importance.

We manufacture FRP Pipes that are resistant to all corrosive agents, easy to set up and carry, have a long service life, and need minimal maintenance. The pipes find applications at various places, be it homes, offices or industrial plants. Our pipes stand sturdy in all adverse weather conditions prevailing in their surroundings. They can endure a wide range of varied temperature and pressure conditions.

Power sources, irrigation facilities, gas, or chemical plants, among other applications, are among the most popular uses for FRP pipes. They are regarded as the best petrochemical industry commodity solutions. We are also the leading suppliers of FRP sheets, FRP flanges and FRP valves to name a few. We also manufacture and supply pipes and fitting products of other materials like GRP, PVDF, PTFE and PFA. We also have a wide range of valves.

Popular uses of FRP pipes

Water supply in industries and potable water systems.

Very efficient for use in the sewage industry due to anti- corrosive properties.

Chemical and fertilizer industry for flow of liquids.

Best choice for off-shore oil production.

Valuable properties of our FRP pipes

Corrosion resistance: Our FRP pipes are resistant to various reactive chemicals and weather conditions. They are made of inert fiberglass and polyester resin.

Non-toxicity: We manufacture FRP pipes in exact accordance with the advisable quality that ensure non-toxicity when they come in contact with potable water and also don’t degrade the chemical composition/quality of the liquids which flow through them.

Hydraulic Efficiency: FRP pipes with a smooth internal surface have a high “c” rating, allowing them to carry a high flow at a low frictional head loss, lowering pumping costs and saving energy.

Longer service life: FRP Pipes’ hydraulic design base (HDB) is such that even after 50 years of continuous operation, they will have a protection factor of 1.8 times their pressure class. FRP Pipes have a substantially longer working life, longevity, and performance than C.I., STEEL, G.I., and P.S.C. Pipes at a far lower life-cycle cost.

Light weight: FRP Pipes have a higher strength to weight ratio. Pipes made of FRP are substantially lightweight compared to pipes made of other materials.

Low Thermal & Electrical Conductivity: FRP Pipes have superior thermal insulating properties, which maintains the temperature of the contents flowing through the pipes.

For more details on FRP pipes, visit our website.

For buying premium quality FRP pipes or other products like sheets, valves or flanges,

Get in touch with us!

Contact details

Website: https://frp-grp.com/

Phone: +918657911405

Mail: sales@frp-grp.com

Address: Office No 1401, Anapurna Sadan, VP Road, CP Tank Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004.