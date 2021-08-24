Foot and Ankle Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% – Continuous Product Commercialization

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth of Foot and Ankle Devices Market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about complication related to foot and ankle related to osteoarthritis and diabetes coupled with the increasing adoption of bracing and support devices devices. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced foot and ankle devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of foot and ankle devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Continuous product commercialization;

Foot and ankle devices offer several benefits such as better affordability, higher efficacy, greater patient comfort, and are easy-to-use as compared to conventional products. Moreover, key players are increasingly focusing on the development of specialized products for the treatment of various foot and ankle disorders and deformaties as well as to address the unmet market needs. The availability of advanced products and treatment modalities is generating significant interest among end users owing to the better treatment outcomes promised by them.

Listed below are regulatory approval and launches in recent years:

In October 2020, WishBone Medical, Inc (US) received FDA approval Smart Correction External Fixation System for pediatric patients. It consists of hexapod external fixator hardware and proprietary planning software.

In June 2019, Metalogix received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Revolution External Plating System, open ring fixation. Its is all-in-one system intended to be used for treatment of Charcot, foot and ankle, in adult and pediatric subgroups (except newborns).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=845

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market in 2019. Increasing number of clinical trials validating foot and ankle devices and a growing number of approvals forfoot and ankle devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards ambulator surgical centers, which is increasing de,mand for foot and ankle devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the foot and ankle devices market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US), Extremity Medical (US), aap Implantate AG (Germany), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK), Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Fillauer LLC (US), and Groupe FH Ortho (France),among others are some of the major players operating in the global foot devices market.

DePuy Synthes Companies (US) has a wide range of product offerings in the foot and ankle devices market, including internal fixation devices, external fixation devices, joint implants and musculoskeletal reinforcement d evices products. The company sustains its key position in the global ankle devices market owing to its multiple product launches. DePuy Synthes has a strong product portfolio, supporting around one million orthopedic and neuro procedures worldwide.The company is focused on innovations and improving the quality of its products with increasing investment in its R&D department. DePuy Synthes global footprint allows it to cater to a customer base across 60+ countries such as Germany, the UK, South Korea, France, Australia, and the US.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=845