Unscripted TV 101 Workshop with Jonathan Cane

Monday September 20th, 2021, 5:30-6:30PM PST

You know Jonathan Cane from live pitches at New Media Film Festivalâ, but did you know Jonathan is one of the most accomplished unscripted television development executives in the industry? With over 23 years of experience creating, curating, developing, and producing the freshest reality content on television, Jonathan is widely recognized for his international format acumen and well-seasoned show-running skills. His keen eye for comedy, game, and talent has helped him deliver immersive content to a wide range of outlets, from network to cable, and digital to streamers. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to intimately engage with an experienced industry professional!

This rare unscripted workshop is a broad sweep through the history of unscripted television, focusing on unpacking the skeletons of the genre and identifying hits. Jonathan will walk participants through the basics of what it takes to produce an unscripted show before diving into development, curation, and the pitch. As with any industry, there is a constant abundance of knowledge to master. The deeper your understanding, the better you will perform and the more effectively you will produce your desired results. Be proactive! Signing up will only further direct your future success

A great value, Jonathan Cane will walk you through:

History of Unscripted Television

Unscripted Television’s Skeletons

Hit Identification

Unscripted Show Production, Development, and Curation

The Pitch

Questions can be emailed in advance

About New Media Film Festival®:

New Media Film Festival®, a unique and comprehensive festival created in 2009 that celebrates innovation, stories, mediums and platforms. Ever-evolving technology has become a staple in our daily lives, we continuously strive to produce a festival that highlights and honors the hard working and up-and-coming content creators in the New Media Industry. Through our unrelenting desire to advance various film media, projects have received funding and distribution, deals have been made, and strong lasting relationships have been built at our festival. The empowering use of new media as a catalyst for storytelling and technology has allowed the New Media Film Festival to honor the stories worth telling.

