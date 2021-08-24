Nashville Religion Communicators to Hear about Youth and Faith

Nashville, TN, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The September meeting will feature a discussion on how young people are called to faith. It will tackle questions like: Are we on the right track with our current work? Are there other struggles young people have regarding calling that we need to address? And Which key phrases, ideas, and concerns shape the way young people think about call?

RCC members will hear about recent research among young people 14 to 20 years old and their perspectives on hearing a call from God.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.