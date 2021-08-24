Lark Bellingham Is Designed for Student Life

Bellingham, Washington, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Bellingham is pleased to announce the apartment complex is designed with student living in mind. The housing solution provides students with the convenience of living close to campus with all the comfort features they want.

Students interested in living at Lark Bellingham can choose the floor plan that works best for them, including two and three-bedroom apartments to share with friends. Residents can also meet new people through the roommate matching service. Rental rates for fully furnished apartments include in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to community amenities. Extra-large bedrooms and reserved parking are also available for an additional fee.

Lark Bellingham offers various community amenities to make student living more enjoyable. Residents can take advantage of a meditation room, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor lounge with fire pit, study lounge, sand volleyball, ping pong, and much more. The complex also hosts social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living solution can find out more by visiting the Lark Bellingham website or by calling 1-360-778-1500.

About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is an off-campus housing solution designed with comfortable student living in mind. Students can room with their friends or share an apartment with roommates through the matching service. Each resident pays a per-person rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Lark Bellingham

Address: 800 Viking Circle

City: Bellingham

State: WA

Zip code: 98229

Telephone number: 1-360-778-1500

Email ID: live@larkbellingham.com