Planisware® partners with i2e Consulting to promote innovative PPM solutions

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Planisware®, a market leader of software solutions for project portfolio management, and i2e Consulting with over 12+ years of helping businesses with informed business decisions and increased portfolio value, today announced a strategic partnership.

As a Consulting and Implementation partner, i2e Consulting will help with Planisware system integration, portfolio decisions, and better visibility into your data so you can accelerate execution and deliver projects without delays and budget overruns.

“i2e Consulting has been providing Planisware services and system integration across industries; however, being the sole Planisware partner in Asia should give us the competitive edge. Our current focus in the region especially the Indian market, is Planisware Orchestra, this social PPM solution is adaptive PPM at its best, brings all stakeholders into a common cloud with real-time visibility of projects.” -Sudhir Karanth, CEO, i2e Consulting

“PPM provides a way for informed prioritization and decision making, it is a combination of best practices and technology. As such we are happy to be associated with Planisware, both Planisware and Orchestra are great products. We believe with our experienced and certified team of Planisware professionals we can help companies make informed decisions, increase ROI with our holistic solutions.” -Sri Kanagala, Director i2e Consulting

Implement Planisware Enterprise or Orchestra across organizations for the best PPM service. For more information, contact sales@i2econsulting.com