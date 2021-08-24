Planisware® partners with i2e Consulting to promote innovative PPM solutions

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Planisware®, a market leader of software solutions for project portfolio management, and i2e Consulting with over 12+ years of helping businesses with informed business decisions and increased portfolio value, today announced a strategic partnership.

As a Consulting and Implementation partner, i2e Consulting will help with Planisware system integration, portfolio decisions, and better visibility into your data so you can accelerate execution and deliver projects without delays and budget overruns.

i2e Consulting has been providing Planisware services and system integration across industries; however, being the sole Planisware partner in Asia should give us the competitive edge. Our current focus in the region especially the Indian market, is Planisware Orchestra, this social PPM solution is adaptive PPM at its best, brings all stakeholders into a common cloud with real-time visibility of projects.”  -Sudhir Karanth, CEO, i2e Consulting

PPM provides a way for informed prioritization and decision making, it is a combination of best practices and technology. As such we are happy to be associated with Planisware, both Planisware and Orchestra are great products. We believe with our experienced and certified team of Planisware professionals we can help companies make informed decisions, increase ROI with our holistic solutions.” -Sri Kanagala, Director i2e Consulting

Implement Planisware Enterprise or Orchestra across organizations for the best PPM service.  For more information, contact sales@i2econsulting.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution