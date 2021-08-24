MSDI Is Helping Hospitals Get Rid Of Medical Waste in Colorado and Twelve Other States Across Western and Southern United States

Frederick, Colorado, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to the World Health Organization, hospitals generate over 5 million tons of waste annually in the United States alone. In addition, hospitals average 29 pounds per bed, resulting in vast swaths of trash. Hospitals struggle with waste management because regulatory authorities have strict guidelines for disposing of medical waste. The regulations vary from state to state, resulting in further confusion for hospital staff, which is why they seek to partner with medical waste disposal companies like Medical Systems.

Medical Systems is a waste disposal service company operating out of Denver, Colorado. The company has accrued over 25 years of experience helping healthcare facilities manage their wastes. Mark Schryver initially founded the company in 1995 as a division of Schryver Medical LLC. However, Medical System quickly grew and became a formidable entity in its own right. The company’s focus is to ensure the health and safety of healthcare workers and the general public from exposure to infectious substances.

A company representative told us, “Generating trash is straightforward, but removing it is where people come unstuck. Hospitals are generating more waste than ever, and they need a helping hand, which is where we come in. Our focus has always been on ensuring that we provide our services to keep the community healthy and clean. We offer collection services to the hospitals, ensuring that we pick up their waste and transport it in our modified vehicles to the disposal facilities.

Disposal also varies depending on the substances we’ve got at hand. However, our years of experience and proven track record have prepared us for anything and everything. Whether you want to dispose of your biohazard waste with autoclaving or incineration, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been helping hospitals continue to function with their core responsibilities for over 25 years and hope to continue doing so for many more years to come.”

Medical Systems provides a range of services from waste removal and disposal to waste recycling. The company offers collection services to hospitals, performing medical and chemotherapy waste pickup from the hospital’s facilities. Medical Systems also specializes in pharmaceutical waste management, making them an ideal partner for numerous healthcare providers. Their proven track record and extensive experience also makes them one of the premier medical waste removal companies in Denver, Colorado

About Medical Systems

Contact Medical Systems

Website: www.medical-systems.com

Phone: (303) 722-7971

Toll-Free: (877) 220-7736

Fax: (303) 772-2798

Email: info@medical-systems.com