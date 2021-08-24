Acuma LLC: Independent Financial Advisory Firm

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Acuma LLC is an Independent Financial Advisory Firm working out of the middle east. With years of experience and the latest knowledge of the investment trends. Acuma is here to assist you in creating portfolios that are beneficial for you and your future.

Acuma key areas of expertise

Acuma is an independent financial advisory in the Middle East offering advice to expatriates and international investors across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to help them reach, and often exceed their financial goals. Working closely with them, we devise, implement and manage bespoke financial strategies and solutions that help them create, grow and maximise wealth.

As an Acuma client, you will enjoy associated benefits such as our comprehensive range of products, many of which are exclusive to our clients, our market-leading technologies, our well-established relationships with the world’s leading financial institutions, the fact that we are appropriately authorised and regulated, and that our advisers offer unbiased, unrestricted, independent advice, meaning they provide whole-of-the market options.

This all gives clients invaluable security and peace of mind.

Acuma’s key areas of expertise include advice on retirement planning, pensions transfers, savings plans, insurance and family protection and education planning, amongst others.

Acuma’s overarching mission is to continually help our clients secure their financial objectives. As well as consistently exceeding their expectations, by delivering a results-driven service.

Should you wish to understand more about what we can offer you or would like a free, no-obligation consultation, contact Acuma today