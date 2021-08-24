5 Types You Probably Didn’t Know About Round Bars

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Round bars are extremely popular because of their versatility. The most important property of a steel round bar is its strength. The Round bar must be able to generate, but only to a point. Elasticity was not previously a major concern, but its absence over time created weak points along its length that used to give way when the load was extreme.

In general, a malleable and ductile steel product is desired. This improves usability. The better these properties are, the easier it is to cut and shape the round bars as needed.

Nippon Alloys Inc is a well-known and reputed Round Bar manufacturer in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Our Round Bars are available in different materials such as Hastelloy Round Bar, Monel Round Bar, Inconel Round Bar, Titanium Round Bar, Alloy 20 Round Bar. Round Bars at Nippon Alloys Inc are manufactured according to the international standards such as ASTM Standard, ASME Standard, ANSI Standard, EU Standard, DIN Standard, IS Standard, ISO Standard, JIS Standard in India.

Round Bar Types

Molybdenum Round Bar

Molybdenum is a silvery white metal that is both corrosion resistant and ductile. It has the highest melting point of all the pure elements, with only tungsten and tantalum melting at a higher temperature. The alloy is micronutrient, which is necessary for life. Because it is a transport metal, Molybdenum easily forms compounds with other elements.

The ASME SA387 Molybdenum Round Bar has over 99.95% molybdenum in the composition. Molybdenum makes up 1.2 parts per million of the earth’s crust by weight.

Nickel Alloy Round Bar

Nickel Alloy Round Bar is a highly versatile material that can alloy with many other metals, particularly molybdenum, copper, chromium, and silicon. The high versatility of the Hot Rolled Nickel Round Bar, combined with its outstanding resistance to heat and corrosion, has resulted in the Nickel Alloy Black Bar being used in a wide variety of applications.

Alloy 926 Round Bar

Alloy 926 Round Bar is an austenitic, special stainless steel developed by VDM Metals based on the time-tested Alloy 904 L. (1.4539). Alloy 926 has a slightly higher corrosion resistance and resistance to pitting corrosion and crevice corrosion than Alloy 904 L due to its 6.5 percent higher molybdenum concentration.

Aluminium Bronze Round Bar

Aluminum Bronze Round Bars are best suited for brazing, soldering, and welding, but they are difficult to machine. Meanwhile, Copper Nickel Aluminum Bronze Round Bars has excellent finishing capabilities, making it an excellent choice for decorative applications.

The highest strength standard copper-based alloy is aluminium nickel bronze. High stress and extreme load applications are strongly advised.

Extreme load bushings, worm gears, oil and gas fittings, pumps and valve components, and so on are common applications.

Titanium Round Bar

Titanium Round Bars are alloyed metals composed of titanium and other chemical elements. Typically, elements such as oxygen and iron are used to alloy the CP Titanium Bright Bar. Commercially pure titanium has excellent mechanical and physical properties. Titanium Rod, for example, has been used in both orthopaedic and dental implants.

ASTM B348 is a specification for annealed Pure Titanium Round Bar and grills. Chemical composition requirements must be met by all material grades, in this case the ASTM B348 Titanium Flat Bar.

Other Round Bar Types

