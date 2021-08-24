What Are The Applications And Uses Of Round Bars?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Round Bar is a long, cylindrical metal bar with a wide range of industrial and commercial uses. Shafts are the most prevalent application. Stainless Steel, Duplex Steel, Super Duplex Steel, Alloy Steel, Carbon Steel, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, Inconel, Monel, Alloy 20, Hastelloy, and other types are all available in a round bar. Neptune Alloys is a High Quality Round Bar Manufacturer in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Round Bar Manufacturers:- Materials

Stainless Steel (422, 904L, 304 / 304L / 304H, 309, 310 / 310S, 316 / 316L, 317 / 317L, 321 / 321H, 347 / 347H)

Carbon Steel (A105, 4140 , 4340, EN 24, EN9, EN36, LF2 )

Titanium (GRADE 1, GRADE 2, GRADE 5 / TI6AL4V, GRADE 9, GRADE 12)

Nickel 200 / 201

Duplex Steel (2205, 31803) / Super Duplex Steel (S32750, S32760)

Inconel (X750, 718, 825, 625, 600, 601, 800, 800H, 800HT, 925, 926, 901, 617)

Monel (R405, 400, K500)

Alloy 20, Alloy A286

Hastelloy (C276, C22, X, C2000, C4, B, B2, B3)

Neptune Alloys offers Round Bar in Stainless Steel, Duplex Steel, Super Duplex Steel, Alloy Steel, Carbon Steel, Nickel Alloy, Titanium, Inconel, Monel, Alloy 20, Hastelloy. These Round Bars are heavy duty and are used in various industries. Neptune Alloys are the best in manufacturing a variety of Steel Round Bars. We offer a wide range of Invar 36 Round Bar to buy in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Applications And Uses Of Round Bars

Automobile frames and chassis are now being made with different types of round bars.

Round Bars are used in the manufacture of trellis and fences or rails.

Steel Round Bars are often used in construction and engineering projects.

Round bars are in high demand for making different types of fastener products like bolts, nuts, screws, washers, and rivets

SS Round Bars used in Oil and Gas Industry

Round Bars used in Plumbing

Steel Round Bars used in Water supply systems

Stainless Round Bars used in Power Plants Industry

