Coming-of-age romance book The Complexities of Love released worldwide today by 5310 Publishing

WINDSOR, Canada, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — 5310 Publishing is delighted to announce that the highly-anticipated young-adult romance, The Complexities of Love: Will Mark find the love he is seeking?, a coming-of-age story about Mark as he confronts the truth about his family and his identity, by M.A. Quigley is being released today. The book is available worldwide online and in bookstores.

The Complexities of Love is about an Australian teen who learns about life, hidden love, and family secrets. Mark knows he’s different from the other boys, hiding his attraction for his best friend. When Mark tries to discover the truth behind his best friend’s absence, upsetting family secrets come to light…

Mark’s interest in cooking, future dreams of living openly as a gay man, and desire to make a living as a chef add elements of lightness and hope. The characters deal with trauma, mental illness, and addiction throughout the story.

The book got recently reviewed by Kirkus Reviews: “The discussions of family bonds, complex sibling relationships, finding a place to belong, and the reveal of Mark’s family history are intriguing and messily realistic…”

Book blurb: Mark Cooney grows up aware that there is something different about him and hopes that his parents will never find out. Mark’s best friend Dave disappeared when he was thirteen and returned ten years later. Mark became more and more vulnerable as they got closer. It came with a price. Tormented by his inner demons and refusing to be controlled by anyone, Dave reveals a secret that he has kept since childhood, which leads to a terrible misunderstanding that will have grave consequences for Mark and his family. What secrets will Mark uncover? All he yearns for is for Dave to return his love. Will that happen, or will he find someone else?

The Complexities of Love is available wherever books are sold, in-person from major retailers in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada, and worldwide online. The book is available as a paperback and ebook. Readers can go to 5310publishing.com/COL to purchase and to learn more about this novel.

M.A. Quigley is from Australia. Her work has been published in multiple anthologies. The Complexities of Love is Quigley’s debut novel. “Everyone deserves to love and be loved regardless of who they choose. I’m hoping that when the LGBT community and other people read my novel, they will realize that they aren’t alone and that there are people in the world just like them,” she said. Melisa wants to continue to write novels about issues that affect human beings and the world.

About 5310 Publishing: Since 2018, 5310 Publishing has released a variety of new titles every year, including fiction, nonfiction, and coloring books. 5310 Publishing is home to original and skilled authors who want to cause a positive impact. We publish stories that readers can relate to. We help writers who want to help, encourage, and heal others. Always looking for people who want to transform society and their community, 5310 believes that innovation starts with us, and only we have the capability to build a better future. As of 2021, 5310 Publishing is selling books in 127 countries, forty currencies, and multiple languages.