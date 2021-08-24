Macs4U Announces Winners in “Macs4Pets” Animal Welfare Campaign Contests, Awards Huge Prizes

Macs4u brings joy to animal shelters and pet owners in Macs4Pets animal advocacy campaign

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Internet & Online, Non Profit, Technology // 0 Comments

MINNETONKA, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Macs4U.com,  a  seller  of  quality  refurbished  MacBooks  and  other  Apple  products nationwide,  announced  the  winners  of  its  “Macs4Pets:  A  Cause  for  Paws” campaign. The two contests were  intended  to  raise  awareness  for  animal  welfare  and  help  the  shelters that take care of America’s strays.

Macs4Pets Animal Shelter Campaign 

Stray  Rescue  of  St.  Louis,  a  no-kill  rescue  organization  based in St. Louis, Missouri, was declared the winner  of  the Macs4Pets  Animal  Shelter  Campaign  They  will  receive  a  $10,000  donation  pooled  from purchases made on Macs4U.com during the campaign period.

Natalie  Thomson,  Stray  Rescue  of  St.  Louis’ Director of Marketing, shares: “The generous $10,000 gift from Macs4Pets will support our medical fund, The  Stracks  Fund, which provides lifesaving medical care to  homeless animals who have suffered from the most severe abuse and neglect. This fund is a priority for  Stray  Rescue,  as  it gives thousands of companion animals a special second chance they would not have had otherwise, and enables us to prepare them for adoption to loving, forever homes.”

In second place is Ruff Start Rescue of Princeton, Minnesota; they will receive a $1,500 donation to their Animal  Care  Fund  which  helps  pay  for  the medical expenses of rescues that need specialist care. The Humane Society of Central Texas based in Waco came up in third place and will receive a $500 donation for shelter enrichment to reduce stress and behavior issues while dogs are in the kennels waiting to find their forever homes.

All participating shelters will receive rewards for their efforts. Here is the full list of winners:

1st  – Stray Rescue of St. Louis

2nd  – Ruff Start Rescue

3rd  – Humane Society of Central Texas

4th  – Humane Animal Welfare Society

5th  – Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis

6th  – Austin Humane Society

7th  – Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

8th  – Dane County Humane Society

9th  – Nevada Humane Society

Macs4Pets Photo Contest 

2 dogs and 1 cat from left to right - Macs4Pets Photo Contest

(From Left to Right) Dakota, Smoosh, and Pumpkin – Winning Pet Pictures of the Macs4Pets Photo Contest 

Meanwhile, pet parents were also able to share photos of their lovely pets in their forever homes through the Macs4Pets  Photo  Contest. Anna’s photo of her pet, Dakota, gained the most votes, landing them in the first place and netting them a brand new 7th generation Apple iPad with AppleCare+.

Ebba’s  entry—a  snap  of  their  dog,  Smoosh,  secured  the  second  spot  and a brand new 6th gen Apple iPad with AppleCare+. Tina’s shot of her feline friend, Pumpkin, earned third place and a Chewy.com gift card worth $200.

About the Macs4Pets Campaign

Macs4U  has  always  cared  for  animals  in  need.  For years, the company has provided support services and  donations  to  no-kill  rescue  centers,  helping  these  facilities  accommodate  and  save  more animals. The  Macs4Pets   initiative  also  extends  to  an  internal  program  that  helps  subsidize  costs  incurred  by Macs4U employees when adopting pets from shelters.

According  to  the  ASPCA,  approximately 6.5  million pets  enter  U.S.  shelters  each  year.  Of  these,  an estimated 1.5  million are  euthanized.  Some  facilities  employ  euthanasia  if  they  continue  to  receive animals but no longer have space or resources to keep them. In the case of no-kill rescue centers, they observe the practice only in instances of irreversible medical conditions.

The  no-kill  philosophy  goes  beyond  making  the  call  to  euthanize or not. It encompasses schemes that seek  to  reduce  the  demand  for  shelters  and  the  time  animals  spend  in  them.  These  practices include spay/neuter  services,  appropriate  care  and  treatment  to  increase  the  animal’s  chances  at  adoption,  a robust foster-care program, and other community efforts to keep animals off the streets.

Ultimately,  no-kill  shelters  work  towards  rehabilitating  animals  and  getting  them  adjusted  to  humans better. They usually do this through a foster program that incorporates two methods: early introduction to potential adopters and living with volunteers for a limited time. By taking this critical step, these facilities get more pets adopted, finding new homes and owners who genuinely care about them.

About Macs4U

Macs4u.com offers customers the best value for refurbished MacBooks and other Apple computers and products.  The  company  has  been  working  with  Apple  since  1984,  providing  support  for  hardware  and software. Macs4u takes pride in selling only the best Apple products in perfect operating conditions and delivering personal support and service.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution