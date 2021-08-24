Macs4U Announces Winners in “Macs4Pets” Animal Welfare Campaign Contests, Awards Huge Prizes

MINNETONKA, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Macs4U.com, a seller of quality refurbished MacBooks and other Apple products nationwide, announced the winners of its “ Macs4Pets: A Cause for Paws ” campaign. The two contests were intended to raise awareness for animal welfare and help the shelters that take care of America’s strays.

Macs4Pets Animal Shelter Campaign

Stray Rescue of St. Louis, a no-kill rescue organization based in St. Louis, Missouri, was declared the winner of the Macs4Pets Animal Shelter Campaign They will receive a $10,000 donation pooled from purchases made on Macs4U.com during the campaign period.

Natalie Thomson, Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ Director of Marketing, shares: “The generous $10,000 gift from Macs4Pets will support our medical fund, The Stracks Fund , which provides lifesaving medical care to homeless animals who have suffered from the most severe abuse and neglect. This fund is a priority for Stray Rescue, as it gives thousands of companion animals a special second chance they would not have had otherwise, and enables us to prepare them for adoption to loving, forever homes.”

In second place is Ruff Start Rescue of Princeton, Minnesota; they will receive a $1,500 donation to their Animal Care Fund which helps pay for the medical expenses of rescues that need specialist care. The Humane Society of Central Texas based in Waco came up in third place and will receive a $500 donation for shelter enrichment to reduce stress and behavior issues while dogs are in the kennels waiting to find their forever homes.

All participating shelters will receive rewards for their efforts. Here is the full list of winners:

1st – Stray Rescue of St. Louis

2nd – Ruff Start Rescue

3rd – Humane Society of Central Texas

4th – Humane Animal Welfare Society

5th – Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis

6th – Austin Humane Society

7th – Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

8th – Dane County Humane Society

9th – Nevada Humane Society

Macs4Pets Photo Contest

Meanwhile, pet parents were also able to share photos of their lovely pets in their forever homes through the Macs4Pets Photo Contest . Anna’s photo of her pet, Dakota, gained the most votes, landing them in the first place and netting them a brand new 7th generation Apple iPad with AppleCare+.

Ebba’s entry—a snap of their dog, Smoosh, secured the second spot and a brand new 6th gen Apple iPad with AppleCare+. Tina’s shot of her feline friend, Pumpkin, earned third place and a Chewy.com gift card worth $200.

About the Macs4Pets Campaign

Macs4U has always cared for animals in need. For years, the company has provided support services and donations to no-kill rescue centers, helping these facilities accommodate and save more animals. The Macs4Pets initiative also extends to an internal program that helps subsidize costs incurred by Macs4U employees when adopting pets from shelters.

According to the ASPCA , approximately 6.5 million pets enter U.S. shelters each year. Of these, an estimated 1.5 million are euthanized. Some facilities employ euthanasia if they continue to receive animals but no longer have space or resources to keep them. In the case of no-kill rescue centers, they observe the practice only in instances of irreversible medical conditions.

The no-kill philosophy goes beyond making the call to euthanize or not. It encompasses schemes that seek to reduce the demand for shelters and the time animals spend in them. These practices include spay/neuter services, appropriate care and treatment to increase the animal’s chances at adoption, a robust foster-care program, and other community efforts to keep animals off the streets.

Ultimately, no-kill shelters work towards rehabilitating animals and getting them adjusted to humans better. They usually do this through a foster program that incorporates two methods: early introduction to potential adopters and living with volunteers for a limited time. By taking this critical step, these facilities get more pets adopted, finding new homes and owners who genuinely care about them.

About Macs4U