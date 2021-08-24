Demand For Animal Feed And Livestock Is Expected To Raise Sales Of Virginiamycin Market

Virginiamycin Industry – Research Report Objectives

Global Virginiamycin Market Overview

Potential human health benefits of antibiotics used in food animals; a case study of virginiamycin. The virginiamycin market is flourishing due to the rapid increase in human population resulting in an increased demand for livestock. The growing livestock production has raised the demand for animal feed and virginiamycin in the global market.

The virginiamycin market has been growing due to the necessity for the additional supplements in the diet for a companion as well as livestock animals for appropriate nutrition. The market is anticipated to showcase significant growth in the forecast period due to the rising demand for meat, milk, and poultry across the regions.

Global Virginiamycin Market Dynamics

The shift in food consumption and dietary trends in livestock products is predominantly driving the current day world food economy. In the last several decades, the APEJ region has experienced a significant population increase leading to increased consumption of meat which has been growing at an alarming rate of 4% per annum.

Apart from meat consumption, the demand for milk and dairy products have also experienced a demand growth by 2-3% per annum. Due to the increase in demand, there have been notable effects on the aggregate agricultural output.

There has been a rapid increase in the livestock production consequently affecting the crop sector that supplies the virginiamycin feed. The virginiamycin feed demand has been considered as a dynamic element conditioning the growth, particularly in the developed regions. The growth in demand for animal feed and livestock itself has been raising the need for virginiamycin in the market to maintain the animal health devoid of side effects thereby aiding the market sales.

Competitive landscape

Global Virginiamycin Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Virginiamycin market are:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zoetis

Elanco

Merck Animal Health

Merial

Bayer Animal Health

Virbac

Ceva

Boehringer Ingelheim

Vetoquinol

Other prominent players

Global Virginiamycin Market Regional Overview

Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Consumption of Virginiamycin is relatively high among consumers in countries in the Europe region, which is expected to drive the Virginiamycin market growth in the near future.

Increasing concerns about zero fat food products among consumers globally and changing consumption trends towards zero trans-fat food products in the young population are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global Virginiamycin market over the forecast period.

Among all the regional markets, North America is estimated to dominate the Virginiamycin market in terms of revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to register higher growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Virginiamycin Market Segmentation

The global Virginiamycin market can be segmented on the basis of Animal as:

Companion Animals

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Animals

The global Virginiamycin market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

