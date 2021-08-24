The Glass Company That You Need to Know About

Randburg, South Africa, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a person who has just had a window break and is in need of an emergency glass replacement? Or maybe you are a company who has many different sections of glass windows, and you are looking for a third-party company to service and maintain your glass? Or, maybe, you are in need of some patio doors, custom-made mirrors or sandblasted products to finish off your lovely home. If you fit into any of these descriptions, then let me introduce you to the company Randburg Glass!

Randburg Glass is a Gauteng-based one-stop-shop that is your solution for any sort of commercial, or domestic glazing problems or needs. The company has a proven track record for delivering prompt and efficient service to both domestic and commercial industries. Randburg Glass is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of a number of Gauteng-based schools’ glass needs. The company also offers a wide range of services that include, but are not limited to new glass glazing, installation and servicing of all aluminium products, and the supply and fit of various different things such as enclosures, patio doors and of course, windows! Randburg Glass is also equipped to supply and fit sandblasted glass products, plus solar and reflective window tints.

Randburg Glass was started way back in 1984, which means that they have more than 75 years of experience working and weaving within the glass industry and dealing with all glass-related matters. Besides the fact that they have nearly a decade worth of experience, Randburg Glass follows the strict rules set out by the South African Glass Association with regards to the correct installation of laminated and toughened safety glass.

If you are wanting to find out more about the company, browse through their website and check out all of the services that they offer, or if you would like to get in contact with someone to request a quote or find out if they can complete your desired action, do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://randburg-glass.co.za/

Randburg Glass was established way back in 1984 by father and son duo, Jimmy and Wyn Robertson. With over 75 years of experience, and a wide range of products and services on offer, the company is your go-to solution for any sort of commercial or industrial glass needs!

Corner of Burke & Bram Fisher Drive, Bram Fischer Dr

Randburg, 2160, South Africa

Tel: +27 11 789 2943