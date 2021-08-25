Ionic Liquids Market Revenue, Segmentation, Variables, Global Trends & Regional Scope, 2025

The global Ionic Liquids Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Ionic Liquids Market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Ionic liquids are salts comprising cations such as pyridinium, imidazolium, and quartenary phosphonium. Anions such as triflate, halogen, tetrafluoroborate, and hexafluorophosphate also find existence in the liquid state reasonably at low temperatures. Features such as non-flammability, non-combustibility, no vapor pressure, and high ionic conductivity exist in ionic liquids.

Key Players:

  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries
  • Merck KGAA
  • Solvay S.A
  • The Chemours Company
  • Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH
  • Reinste Nanoventure
  • Solvionic SA
  • Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Growth Drivers:

As a solvent, only the ions are solvated under which the reaction moves ahead under a different phase when compared to using ordinary organic solvents and water. Therefore, applications for several organic reactions are explored using R&D techniques. Ionic liquids market is driven by stringent regulations by government to curb toxicity by lessening the impact of volatile organic compounds. The liquids are highly used for biomass conversion on a commercial scale.

Application Outlook:

  • Solvents & Catalysts
  • Extractions & Separations
  • Bio-Refineries
  • Energy storage

Reaction Outlook:

  • Diels-alder reaction
  • Heck reaction
  • Aldol condensation
  • Suzuki-miyaura coupling reaction
  • Wittig reaction
  • Stille reaction
  • Friedel-crafts reaction

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa

North America is expected to account for a moderate market share in the forecast period owing to presence of low number of chemical manufacturers and stringent government norms and regulations. Asia-Pacific regions are expected to witness a substantial market share in the forecast period due to presence of numerous regional players in the region. The key players include Cytec Solvay Group, Strem Chemicals, Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH and Tokyo Chemical Industry

