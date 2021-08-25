Demand for Disposable Disinfecting Wipes Market to Show Growth of 1.7X During 2020 to 2030

Global market for disinfecting wipes is poised to witness a 2X increase in demand in 2020, as compared to 2019, with market value surpassing US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of assessment period (2020-2030), says Fact.MR in its newest published report. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive surge in sales of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes.

Governments around the globe are encouraging citizens to use disinfecting products by issuing guidelines to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expanded the disinfectant list that is effective on COVID-19. EPA thereafter added 40 new products after reviewing the list. Further, governments are running TV campaigns to educate people about the importance of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Disinfecting Wipes Market

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing to more than 60% of the total value in global disinfecting wipes market, owing to soaring infection rates amid COVID-19 outbreak

By the end of assessment period, consumer wipes segment will cater to more than 3/5 th of the market sales.

of the market sales. Drylaid structured wipes are currently leading in the market with around 40% revenue share, while Airlaid structured wipes are witnessing growth of 2.1X which is more than the global average

Surge in demand for disposable wipes is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with personal, clinical and commercial usage portraying a significant increase during forecast.

Overall, the disinfecting wipes market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$685 Million during the forecast period, adding 2X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

Capacity Expansion & Geographic Reach, Underpinning Revenue Gain in Disinfecting Wipes Market

Global market for disinfecting wipes is consolidated with the market leader holding more than 70% of the revenue generated in 2019. Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for new market entrants. The market is expected to remain consolidated, even with the entry of regional manufactures. Leading market players like The Clorox Company, Lysol and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are working on expanded capacity to address the booming demand for disinfectant wipes. For instance, Lysol cleaning products manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser is running its factories round the clock to meet the growing demand for disinfecting wipes.

