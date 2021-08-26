Animal Feed Enzymes Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Animal Feed Enzymes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global animal feed enzymes market was estimated at USD 1.16 billion in 2015. Enzymes are particles, which are utilized as catalysts in various chemical and biochemical reactions. These products are used as processing additives in the manufacturing of animal foodstuffs.

The products can endure high pelleting temperatures and varying acidic pH conditions. Moreover, these catalytic substances are also used to minimize the viscous nature of non-starch polysaccharides, which are naturally found in animal fodder, and helps in improving the digestion rate of animals.

Drivers

The feed enzymes demand is driven by their growing consumption in processing of pig and poultry fodder. U.S. is one of the major consumers of feed ingredients such as emulsifiers, enzymes and vitamins. Existence of stringent food safety regulations on the usage of additives as well as strong livestock production are likely to boost the product consumption over the years ahead.

Currently ongoing trend of clean label ingredients in the U.S. that permit the use of additives used in food processing is likely to upsurge the requirement of microbial and natural feed enzymes in the future. Companies such as Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd. are engaged in manufacturing and supplying an extensive product portfolio of carbohydrases and proteases under DigeGrain brand.

Regional Insights:

Europe was the largest consumer accounting for 32.2% share in 2015. Key countries in the region including Spain are likely to witness significant market growth in the coming years. At present, Spain and Germany are a few of the highest producers of livestock in the region.

North America held the second-largest share, followed by Asia Pacific. Existence of a well-established end-user industry and a channelized distribution network, are the major supporting factors of the industry in North America. Eastern European countries, including Russia, are likely to witness a fast-paced growth on account of rising pork consumption and livestock production.

