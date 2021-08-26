Cellulose Fiber Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cellulose Fiber Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Cellulose Fiber Market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Cellulose fibers are used in making of several products comprising paper, textiles, waferboard, plywood, and cardboard. Cellulose fiber also finds relevant use in the food industry as emulsifiers, anti-cracking agents, stabilizers, thickeners, and formulation aids. Apart, it is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry to perform similar roles.

Key Players:

Lenzing AG

Sateri

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Grasim Industries Limited

Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co.,Ltd

CFF GmbH & Co. KG

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

International Paper

Growth Drivers:

Cellulose fiber is mainly considered safe for use in cosmetics and food. However, its prevalent use in cigarretes renders much harm when inhaled through smoking. Commercially, cellulose fiber is a versatile element for a number of a verticals across the global market.

The cellulose fibers market is driven by rise in production capacities and availability of extensive capital and investment. Increase in R&D activities and change in raw material price is likely to gain a positive traction during the forecast period. Increase in textile production based on rising demand for clothing propels the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook:

Textile

Hygiene

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America

MEA

Geographical segmentation for cellulose fibers market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is at the forefront of the global market due to strong foothold of textile market and manufacturing setup. The market nearly accounts for one-third of the global share.

North America and European regions have a remarkable position since the markets are mature and exhibit lucrative opportunities for further growth. The key players in the cellulose fiber industry include Lenzing AG, Sateri, KelheimFibers GmbH, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida Group Holdings Co, CreaFillFibers Corporation, CFF GmbH & Co Kg, International Paper, GruopSniace and China Bambro Textile Co Ltd.

