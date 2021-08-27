Surge In Consumption among Diabetic Food Manufacturers Impact the Growth of Raw Cane Sugar : Fact.MR

Increasing demand for among plastic manufacturers has led to a surge in demand for raw cane sugar in the plastic industry. Attributed to low cholesterol content, raw cane sugar represents substantial demand among the diabetic food manufacturers globally. A recently compiled report reveals that the global market of raw cane sugar is projected to reflect a steady CAGR over the predicted period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growing prevalence of diabetes has led to an increase in demand for healthy products in the food industry. Raw cane sugar is also used as a healthy and alternate source of sucrose in the food and beverages sector. Attributed to healthy properties such as cholesterol and low sodium content, raw cane sugar is projected to represent significant demand among beverage manufacturers. Such factors will impact growth of the global raw cane sugar market positively during the predicted period.

Apart from food industry, application of raw cane sugar also extends to plastic and cosmetic industry. Surge in demand for wax in the candle, personal care and leather industry is projected to fuel demand for raw cane sugar products. Increasing need for candle production has led to a surge in demand of wax among candle manufacturers. Wax is also used in the personal care industry to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Bound to these factors, the global market of raw cane sugar is projected to represent a boost in growth throughout 2022.

Major market players operating in the global raw cane sugar market include

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Tereos Internacional S.A.

Sudzucker AG

Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa Limited

Associated British Foods plc

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited,

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Raizen S.A.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Demerara-style Sugar

Organic Sugar End User Food Processors

Livestock Feed

Retailers

Industrial Uses

By Product Type

Demerara-style Sugar

Organic Sugar

By End User

Food Processors

Livestock Feed

Retailers

Industrial Uses

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Raw Cane Sugar Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Raw Cane Sugar Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Raw Cane Sugar Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Raw Cane Sugar Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the US Raw Cane Sugar Market? Which region promises the largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

