Demand For Organic Dyes And Pigments Market Will Remains Concentrated In Textile Industry Over Forecast 2026

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Overview

Organic dyes and pigments are used as colorant across industries. Growing awareness about the environment has led manufacturers to direct their investment towards organic dyes and pigments.

As utilizing inorganic dyes have led to harmful environmental impact and water pollution, manufacturers across industries prefer spending on organic dyes and pigments.

Leading manufacturers are developing a range of organic dyes and pigments to align with the diverse requirements of end-user industries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing organic dyes and pigments from plants along with carbon rings and carbon chains.

Attributed to its biodegradable and environment-friendly features of organic dyes and pigments, end-user industries such as textile, printing inks, plastics, paint & coatings, and other industries are witnessing significant demand. The use of organic dyes and pigments makes the process clean and sustainable.

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Segmentation

The global market for organic dyes and pigments is segmented on the basis product type, by application, and by region.

Based on the product type, global dyes and pigment market is segmented as:

Azo pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Other Organic Pigments

Based on application, global organic dyes and pigments market is segmented as:

Textiles

Printing Inks

Plastics

Paint & Coatings

Others

Based on region, the global organic dyes and pigments market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Dynamics

Due to their natural safety and inherent value, dyes and pigments have found their key role in textiles, cosmetics, printing inks, food & beverage, and the paint & coatings industry. As these industries are growing steadily at a good pace, there is an increase in the demand for organic dyes and pigments in the market. Demand for organic dyes and pigments remains concentrated in the textile industry.

Growing population is leading to an increase in the consumption of apparels globally, which is escalating the textile industry’s growth, which, in turn, leads to a surge in the organic pigments and polymer market. Besides the textile industry, organic dyes and pigments continue to find their application in the ink industry and plastic industry.

Increasing demand for ink along with rising awareness and use of plastic has boosted the growth of organic dyes and pigments. Since it is estimated that organic dyes and pigments will reduce industrial water pollution, it has, in turn, set a trend for organic dyes and pigments across the industries.

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market: Regional Outlook

Organic dyes and pigments, which are widely used in textile industries are the reason behind the growth of textile industries across the globe. Organic dyes and pigments are getting attraction in countries, such as India and China. The primary reason for growth is the increasing population and rise in consumption of apparels.

Developed regions like North America, Japan and Europe (countries like Germany and France) have a considerable market share but the growth in these regions is steady due to matured market place. Regions like MEA, LA and SEA and other APAC countries, especially Australia, have less market share but are the potential market for organic dyes and pigments.

Growth of pharmaceutical and food industries is likely to remain sluggish in the regions like North America & Europe. However, growth of the pharmaceutical and food industries is expected to remain positive in the regions, such as MEA and several countries in Asia, particularly China and India, increasing use of organic dyes and pigments in pharmaceutical and food industry makes these regions represent a strong market zones for organic dyes and pigments.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Organic Dyes and Pigments Market are:

Prominent players for global organic dyes and pigments market are Huntsman, Dyenamo, Nippon Kayaku, Heubach GmbH, Apollo Colors Incorporated, Atul Limited, DIC Corporation, Saraf Group, Sudarshan Chemical, Taoka Chemical, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Company Limited, Yorkshire Group and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Company Limited.

