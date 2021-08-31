Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimation 2021

Environmental issues such as water, air, and soil pollution have harmful effect on the planet. Hence, to understand the state of environment and make smart decision while forming future policies, official organizations collect environmental data using environmental sensing and monitoring technologies.

Companies in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market provide smart sensors providing details and reliable data on key parameters such as temperature, humidity, volatile organic compounds, CO2, and particulate matter. Other environmental conditions including natural disaster, water and air quality, climate change, and noise levels can also be identified using environmental sensing technologies. Analog and digital machines and equipment are provided by manufacturers in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market on the large scale to collect information and data on various environmental factors.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Notable Highlights

The joint research center by Google, UN Environment, and the European Commission has introduced a web-based platform that uses big data and environmental science to monitor freshwater ecosystem globally. The new platform is free and publically available. The app was presented at the UN Science Policy Business Forum.

Scientists at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have released a forward-looking review on how the marine robotics can provide support to the environmental monitoring that is needed for decommissioning oil and gas installations.

Center for Science and Environment (CSE) in Asia has setup the state-of-art laboratory for environmental monitoring, food contamination and septage management. The lab is situated in Rajasthan. The lab is equipped with the latest equipment for microbial testing, analysis and monitoring of water, air, and food contaminants.

ON Semiconductor has introduced RSL10 sensor development kit to help engineering teams develop IoT applications with smart sensor technology. the kit includes a range of low power advanced sensors by Bosh Sensortec and provides 9 DoF detection and environmental monitoring including VOC, temperature, humidity, and ambient light.

Some of the leading players in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market are Environmental Monitoring Solutions Limited, Agilent Technologies, Applied Technologies, Inc., Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc., Trojan Technologies, Ecotech, ChemTreat, Danaher Corporation, Ocean Optics, Inc., Sensors, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market Dynamics

Increasing Investment in Environmental Management Driving Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market

Increasing awareness among governments to reduce environmental pollution is resulting in the increasing investment by government to implement environmental monitoring technologies. Currently, various regions are focusing on three main types of environmental monitoring including air, water, and soil. This is resulting in the development of numerous sensors by companies in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market depending on the requirement of monitoring.

Governments and organizations across countries are investing in the research and development activities for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies to make them faster, smaller, cheaper, and better. Governments are also playing an active role in encouraging and funding environmental monitoring programs. For instance the Global Environment Monitoring System (GEMS) is the global operation collecting information for decision making, understanding and protecting environment.

Rise in Real-Time Monitoring and Large Volume Data Collection Technologies

With the advancement in technologies, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled environmental sensing and monitoring technologies has increased to monitor various environmental conditions and get access to the real-time data and information about the environment. For instance, current environment sensing and monitoring technologies for water and air safety uses IoT to increase the range of monitoring and sampling, allow frequent sampling in real-time to prevent related disasters and contamination. Moreover, with the development of smart cities, technologies are being developed to measure basic parameters including humidity, temperature, and CO2. Manufacturers in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market are also developing customized IoT enabled systems to monitor the environmental conditions.

With rapid improvements in sensor technologies, data collection and storing has emerged as the challenge. However, integrating Big Data technology with environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is on rise as it helps to collect and store data, helps in executing data analytics, and generate forecasts. In recent years, the real-time monitoring system including IoT based sensors and Big Data processing have gained traction.

Lack of Awareness and Budgetary Constraints to Hamper Growth in Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market

Lack of awareness on the environment monitoring technologies is likely to hold back the adoption of environmental sensing and monitoring technologies. Moreover, lack of standards in some countries for data acquisition, data handling, and quality control are also making it difficult for organizations to adopt new technologies. Moreover, the most common environment monitoring problem is deploying the sensors to optimize various objectives under budget constraints.

Development of new systems with advanced technologies are also leading to increased cost, making it difficult for countries to use the systems owing to the limited budget. However, manufacturers in the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market are focusing on developing new environmental sensors with reduced size and cost. Moreover, budget constraints are also being addressed with the help of alternative funding models by governments and organizations.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is segmented into

Analog

Digital

On the basis of application, the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is segmented into

Sound Sensor

Pressure and Vibration Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Fluid Sensor

Gas Sensor

Based on the end-use, the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is segmented into

Water Monitoring

Air Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

