China Cold Chain Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The China Cold Chain Market is projected to value USD 27.79 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2017 to 2025. The increasing preference over the consumption of processed food products prevailing across the millennial population is projected to propel the demand for cold chain solutions and products.

The fish, meat & seafood segment dominated the market in 2016 on account of increasing demand for exotic food products such as Scottish Crabs, Alaskan black cod, and Japanese lobsters prevailing across the population of China. It is also estimated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the processed food segment also witnessed a substantial share across the market in China.

The cities like Beijing and Shanghai are witnessing a rapid increase in demand for cold chain solutions owing to the rising influence of Western food consumption habits. The other segment that includes cities like Tianjin, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shandong accounted for the highest share across the market in 2016 due to the rising number of expos and international exhibitions for product launches, promotions, and demonstration.

The China cold chain market includes players such as SF Express, Articold Logistics Ltd., Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Americold Logistics LLC. They are constantly engaged in increasing their warehouses, distribution centers, and trucks for widening their geographical reach.

China Cold Chain Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

