Rising Personal Care And Cosmetic Industry Are Anticipated To Boost Eye Balm Market Demand

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.

What is Driving Demand for Eye Balm?

With the rapid development of society and people’s requirements for living standards, the concept of “enjoying life” is getting deeper into the hearts of the broad masses. Eye balm is one of the high demandable cosmetic product that has moisturizing effect in addition to reduce the problems like dark circles, thinner line skins and wrinkles under eyes.

Sales of eye care products undergo cyclical boom-and-bust, which has remained an immutable challenges for the manufacturers to expand their business. Although, by offering product for people of different age groups and targeting those by reviewing the demand can minimize the downfall of the sales.

Key Segments

By Product Type Cosmetic Moisturizing Eye Balm Firming Eye Balm Anti-Aging Eye Balm Others Medicated Anti-Allergy Eye Balm Bacterial Skin Infection Balm Other



By Age Group 18-25 25-35 35-50 >50



By Sales Channel Online Direct to Consumer Third-Party Online Offline Supermarket Hypermarket Specialty Stores Small retail Shop Others



By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Spain UK Italy BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia & Oceania India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Australia New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Europe Demand Outlook for Eye Balm

Europe is one of the most prominent region for eye balm sales, with the countries like France, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain witnessing the growth at the same as of the regional growth. Over 560 million consumer across Europe use cosmetic and personal care products to protect their health and wellbeing.

Over. 35% of the consumers use eye care product on daily basis to keep their eyes healthy and looks attractive in public. The young generation is overenthusiastic about the eye care products with attractive physical appearance. Over 100 million consumers across Europe use eye care products for medical purpose to prevent several eye diseases.

US and Canada Eye Balm Market Outlook

United States is leading consumer for personal care and cosmetic products including eye care products. The US eye balm market set to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. All age group across US mostly use eye care products to look smart, young and healthy. About 65% consumer of in US use eye care products in their daily skincare routine.

In Canada eye balm is considered as the most preferable product for eye care. The country witnesses the extensive low temperature in winters and moderate temperature rest of the year. Products specially formulated to moisturize sensitive eye skin and prevent from dryness, the consumption of eye care products across Canada is growing at higher pace.

Who are the Key Providers of Eye Balm?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of eye balm include

The Body Shop International Limited

Shiseido

LVMH

La Prairie

BIOEFFECT

Estee Lauder

L’Oréal

DERM INSTITUTE

P&G

Retrouve

POLA

Saint Laurent Paris

Helena Rubinstein

Johnson & Johnson Vision

New Avon LLC

PCA Skin and others

Manufacturers and suppliers in the business are focusing on product quality and attractiveness that defines their value across the market. Manufacturers targeting to expand their product portfolio by making longstanding contract with retailers, distributors, supermarkets as well as e-commerce companies.

Focusing on customized product offering with all in one solution such as looks and moisturizing at the same time will increase the buying behaviors of the customers. Another strategy followed by the manufactures lately is advertising their products with celebrities to gain more attention from the customers.

Skincare Practices Likely to Augment Eye Balm Sales

People nowadays are more concerned about their physical appearance. Mostly the young age group between 18-25 years are more into cosmetic products.

Eye care products are also being popular across the age group of above 50 years which is mostly chosen for its anti-aging and wrinkles diminishing properties. In fact for medical purposes, eye balm is also being sold after doctor consultation and recommendation. There are so many eye care products formulated for specific eye treatment and a number of people across the globe using eye care products regularly as medication for their eyes.

Despite the age group, the industry is witnessing over 20% of its sales globally. Due to less water content and more Shea butter or coconut oil content eye balm is chosen over eye cream in most cases for better results.

