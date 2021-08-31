Snooker Table Market Will Record Exponential Revenue Sales Over Forecast Period 2028, Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on the historical evolution, Demand and Sales of Snooker Table Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of current Snooker Table key trends, major growth avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Increasing popularity of cue sports among millennial demographic has been driving the demand for snooker table in the recent years. Known as billiard board in 16th and 17th centuries, the modern-day snooker table is generally made of quarried slate, providing a flat surface covered with tightly-woven worsted wool and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions. The snooker table market is expected to remain under the influence of macro and micro-economic factors.

Albeit of Large and Potential Market, Leading Companies yet to gain Ground in Asia-Pacific

According to World Snooker, the global commercial arm of sports, snooker is third largest viewership in China after NBA basketball and football. Snooker enthusiasts in China eagerly wait for snooker championships and tournaments. Besides its viewers, it is noteworthy that this game is played by more than 60 million people in the country.

There are around 1,500 snooker clubs in Shanghai alone, which is further set to increase in the coming future. These factors have kept the snooker table market in the country aloft. The opportunity for snooker tables can be observed from the initiative of introduction of cue zone into Chinese schools that will make snooker as an option of interest among the children.

After Chinese people, Germans are another part of the global sport loving population whose interest for snooker is well visible. Turkish folks are also aligning their cue sport interest towards snooker, in-line with pool, and carom. These countries seem to have fertile ground for the snooker table providers.

Companies Focusing on Innovation to Meet Custom Requirements

The snooker table manufacturers have started to put innovation in place to encourage their usage as a family past time. One of the ideas that have materialized in this space is the availability of their convertible versions, wherein a table can be used as snooker table, dinner table, and other multipurpose household utilities.

Recently, the growing demand of outdoor snooker tables has been tracked by the vendors who have responded positively to it by bringing weatherproof and lightweight snooker tables on the market shelves.

The snooker table market has a fragmented structure, with the presence of large number of small regional players having local marketing strategies. To penetrate the local snooker table markets, the international firms have started to offer their products online, wherein they get more visibility without much co-ordination from the local distributors.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Snooker Table Market are:

Some of the key providers in the global snooker table market include Riley England, Wiraka Pte Ltd., Snooker Alley, Beijing Xingwei Sports Goods Co. Ltd., Real Billiard Ltd., Billiard Beckmann, Ortmann Billiards, Charlseton Billiards and Cue Company, and Brunswick Billiards.

