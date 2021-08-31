Growth Of Device As Service Market Will Driven By Rapid Adoption Of Subscription-based Services Model

The research report presents a market assessment of the device as a service market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data

Device as a Service Market: Introduction

The companies who are interested in taking advantage of the subscription cost structure with the elimination of stress that comes with procuring, managing and disposing of the hardware are opting for device as a service for their work.

As device as a service is seen to gain traction, PC manufacturers and IT service providers are focusing on to structure their services, merge their marketing strategies and incorporate technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, into their device as a service plans.

Device as a service is defined to be the management of hardware, such as desktops, laptops, and smartphones, among others, and software that run on these hardware. Generally, the device as a service providers give their services to the clients on contract basis with a monthly subscription fee.

Device as a Service Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the device as a service market are Swisscom, CompuCom Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Amazon, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics, Polycom, Accenture PLC, Connection, Dell, Inc., Computers Now, Lenovo Group Ltd., NComputing, and SYNNEX Corporation, among Others.

Device as a Service Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global device as a service market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America device as a service market is expected to be the major market in terms of value due to the technological advancements in the region and also due to increased use of device as a service in the region among various industry verticals.

In the global device as a service market, North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan device as a services market as the region has a large number of life science and retail organizations, which would lead to increased adoption of device as a service among these organizations. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the leading market followed by Europe and North America device as a service market.

Device as a Service Market: Segmentation

The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Desktop

Laptop

Tablets

Smartphones

Others

On the basis of deployment, the device as a service market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the device as a service market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

Device as a Service Market: Drivers

The prime factor expected to drive the growth of the device as a service market is the rapid adoption of subscription-based services model. This model for device as a service enables the clients to shift the high cost of acquiring new technology from a capital expenditure to an operating expense.

This would result in the companies to free up cash for investment in strategic initiatives, which would lead to high revenue generation. The other driver for the device as a service market comes in terms of reduction in help desk volume, policy compliance, and increased end-user productivity, which are the benefits a company gets by outsourcing services on multiple devices that come with multiple operating systems in the device as a service market.

Also, the organizations who adopt device as a service get the latest technology to use and also get access to customized services, which go hand-in-hand like installation, data migration, device configuration, on-site support, technology recycling and others.

The managed service providers traditionally do not have interest in managing inventory and besides carrying inventory risk would need time to learn and manage inventory for implementing device as a service, which are factors expected to restrain the growth of the device as a service market. The other restraint for the device as a service market is that there is very less awareness among the organizations for the services provided in the device as a service market.

