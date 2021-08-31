Asia Pacific region is growing fastest in lactic acid market owing to new technologies and government support

The global lactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.8%, in terms of value. The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 786 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,756 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 17.4%, in terms of value.

In recent years, the use of lactic acid in biodegradable polymers is growing significantly, mainly due to the rise in awareness among consumers and increased consumption of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food application segment. With the advancement of new technologies, the usage of lactic acid in the food and beverage sector helps in preventing the degradation of food quality. The Asia Pacific region is growing fastest owing to new technologies, government support, and an increase in the export of food and beverages.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the lactic acid and polylactic acid market during the forecast period.

The North American region accounted for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value, in the global lactic acid market, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing in the global lactic acid market. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the increase in consumption of processed food, in which lactic acid is used as one of the major additives that enhance the shelf life of processed and packaged foods. Furthermore, the increase in demand for biodegradable packaging in food products is also projected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading companies dominating the polylactic acid market include Corbion (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Galactic (Belgium), Unitika (Japan), and DuPont (US), which have a significant presence in North America and Europe due to higher demand in packaging applications in these regions. Leading players in the market have been adopting strategies, such as new product development, acquisitions, and vertical integration. Technological advancements and the introduction of new technology solutions have also led to an increase in demand for polylactic acid across regions.

The North America accounted for the largest share in the global lactic acid market in terms of value. The North American lactic acid market is entirely driven by the growth of the US market. The North American market is regulated, with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) playing a key role in the monitoring and commercialization of chemical products. In recent times, the rise in environmental concerns and waste management issues have led to a shift in the focus of consumers toward sustainable and environment-friendly plastics, particularly for packaging. Due to these factors, regulatory authorities, such as EPA, are increasingly opting for biodegradable plastics and focusing on increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for the use of biodegradable products.

