Global Rose Wine Market to Reach a Value of Over US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022

A rising disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to spur the demand for fine wines, particularly rose wine. Alcohol consumption has grown by leaps and bounds in China and India and both countries have begun to show a marked preference for branded wines. They are even ready to pay considerable premiums for quality rose wines and this is boosted by high-profile celebrity endorsements who function as ‘trendsetters’ or brand builders. Once largely thought of as a female-centric product, men have begun to appreciate the taste, texture, and color of rose wine, making the rose wine market quite exciting in the medium term.

The sales of rose wine market is on track to grow to more than US$ 3.2 billion by the end of the forecast period and witness a modest CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Dry wine is anticipated to account for a 1/3 rd revenue share of the rose wine market by sweetness level and it will grow by just over US$ 100 million in the five-year study period. Europe and North America are expected to record an identical CAGR but the former will be considerably larger than the latter, making it imperative to focus on the Europe dry wine market

Semi-sweet wine could be considered the best of both worlds between dry and sweet wine which is probably why it represents the largest revenue share in the rose wines market. The Europe semi-sweet wine market is the only one greater than US$ 485 million by end 2022 which is almost as large as North America and APEJ combined

The light bodied segment is posed to witness a modest CAGR of 3.3% from the period from 2017 to 2022 and companies would do well to target Europe as it is the only region that is predicted to be worth half a billion dollars by the end of the forecast period. The medium body segment is a market opportunity worth approx. US$ 1.3 billion in end 2022. Key stakeholders in the rose wine market could focus on APEJ as the region can be thought of as a market for the long-term

The e-commerce segment currently contributes a fifth of the revenue share in the rose wine market but is likely to become more important in the days ahead. Improving Internet infrastructure in emerging economies will make consumers there more comfortable with online purchases and they should substantially benefit from the flexibility and convenience offered by e-commerce portals. The APEJ region in particular is a mobile-first region that will drive the global e-commerce rose wine market for some time to come

The modern trade segment comprises more than a third of the rose wine market by sales channel and it is projected to retain this share going forward. Europe consists of almost 2/5th the regional contribution and it may well be worth nearly US$ 440 million by end 2022

The grocery store segment is half the size of the modern trade segment in the rose wine market but a market opportunity of over US$ 475 million can only be ignored by companies at their own peril

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Pinot Noir

Merlot

Grenache

Malbec Sales Channel Modern Trade

Grocery Store

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format Body Type Light Bodied

Medium Bodied

Full-Bodied Sweetness Level Dry

Semi-sweet

Sweet

The report has profiled leading players in the global market for rose wine, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Angove Family Winemakers, Wine Insights Pty Ltd, Ferngrove Vineyards Limited, Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Limited, Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Service Distributing Inc, Trinchero Family Estates, Inc, Bodegas Muga S.L, and Pernod Ricard SA.

