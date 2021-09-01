Get Rid Of Unwanted Debts with Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC

Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC is here offering debt collection services that will help you get rid of the debts and regularize cash flow.

Posted on 2021-09-01 by in Financial, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Houston, Texas, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dealing with the bad debts, piling up invoices and reluctant debtors? Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC is here offering the best debt collection for you. They are the small business collection agency that is helping hundreds of small and medium sized firms to get the money back and regularize their cash flow. If you are dealing with reluctant debtors and unpaid invoices, then connect with them today.

We got to talk to a spokesperson who works with Nelson, Cooper and Ortiz LLC. While talking about their credit collection services, he said, “We understand that due to the pandemic, so many businesses have been badly affected. Many businesses are closing doors due to the lack of funds. And that is why we also have brought in some changes in our work. We are familiar with the state and federal interim reliefs and we know still how the creditors can get the money back. Our debt recovery services are aimed at both the clients and debtors and their highest good.”

Why Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC

Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC is experienced and trusted firm for business debt collection. Over the years, they have helped many small and medium sized businesses with their effective and efficient debt collection services. When you hire Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC, you get,

  • Trust of an experienced and BBB accredited company
  • Compliance with state and federal regulations
  • Effective and efficient debt collection
  • High success rate
  • Complete documentation
  • Help in filing litigation

If you are searching for the best commercial collection agency in Houston, visit https://prelitigation.com/ or dial (800) 939-7213.

About Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC

Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz LLC is a Houston based commercial collection agency offering effective business debt collection with an assured high success rate. For more details, visit prelitigation.com or dial (800) 939-7213.

CONTACT:

Nelson, Cooper & Ortiz, LLC

Street: 9800 Centre Parkway, Suite 800

City: Houston

State: Texas

Zip Code: 77036

Country: United States of America

Telephone: (800) 939-7213

Fax: (800) 557-8195

Website: https://prelitigation.com/

Emailinfo@prelitigation.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution