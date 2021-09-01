Magwell Mounts’ Brass Goat Tactical Brass Catcher to Be Exhibited at the 2022 SHOT Show!

Sunman, IN, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Magwell Mounts, creator of the Brass Goat tactical brass catcher, is set to be exhibited at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for the dates of Tuesday, January 18th to Friday, January 21, 2022.

The SHOT Show, which has hosted yearly since 1979 and been continuously hosted in Las Vegas since 2010, draws hunters, shooters and outdoor enthusiasts from all around the country. It is the nation’s largest professional event featuring sport shooting and outdoor equipment manufacturers and professionals.

The 2022 SHOT Show is slated to draw over 60,000 industry professionals and more than 1,600 exhibitions from shooting and outdoor manufacturers and suppliers. Though this year’s SHOT Show is restricted to commercial buyers and sellers of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, military and other tactical equipment, this year’s exhibitors will include scores of innovative technology and equipment, including an exhibition by Magwell Mounts, creator of the innovative Brass Goat.

Competitive shooters, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts are no stranger to brass catchers, which most frequently take the form of wire-form mesh bags that mount to a section of a shooter’s quad rail and cover the ejection port to corral spent brass, but the Brass Goat which will be featured at this year’s upcoming SHOT Show represents a welcome diversion from the norm.

Slim, ergonomic and remarkably effective, the Brass Goat solves many issues commonly observed in association with mesh-bag brass catchers. Molded from durable, shatter-resistant ABS resin, the Brass Goat is both physically tough and will never melt or catch fire – two issues commonly associated with mesh brass catchers.

It features a streamlined profile that does not obstruct the shooter’s sight picture, and is engineered to direct the flight pattern of ejected brass to prevent jams. It is light, slim and compact, and also keeps the shooter’s rail space clear for mounting other accessories.

The Brass Goat tactical brass catcher is designed for AR-15 mil-spec dimension lower receivers and mounts to magwells in a matter of seconds, with no tools required for installation. It is compatible with a removable hopper that can hold up to 30 rounds of spent .223 casings.

It is also compatible with a variety of other popular cartridges that are commonly paired with modern sporting rifles, including 5.56mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, .204 Ruger, .300 Blackout, and others. To see a full list of compatible cartridges as well as to determine whether or not the Brass Goat is compatible with the features of your firearm, visit BrassGoat.com.

Any attendees to the 2022 SHOT Show that would like to address questions ahead of the event are asked to visit BrassGoat.com for additional information. Interested parties can also reach out to Magwell Mounts with questions or concerns directly by phone or email at 1-833-MAGWELL or at admin@magwellmounts.com.